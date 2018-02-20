20/02/18/1849219 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 18, @09:36PM
from the irony dept.
from the irony dept.
https://www.npr.org/2020/02/18/805291279/losing-sleep-over-the-quest-for-a-perfect-nights-rest
If you're having a hard time falling asleep, that sleep tracker on your wrist might be to blame.
And there's a name for this new kind of insomnia of the digital age: orthosomnia.
It's "when you just really become fixated on having this perfect sleep via tracker," said Seema Khosla, medical director at the North Dakota Center for Sleep. "And then you start worrying about it, and you wind up giving yourself insomnia."
[...] But in an irony of our digital lifestyles, for some people, perfecting that sleep score becomes an end unto itself — so much so that they can lose sleep over it.
Sleep Trackers Can Make it Harder to Fall Asleep | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 18, @09:53PM
Tweedle-beep.
Tweedle-beep. (again)
"Hello, I just wanted to inform you that you appear to be falling asleep. Click OK to silence this notification."
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 18, @10:00PM
I used to make apnea monitors, they would alarm LOUDLY when an apnea happened, or... when the patient rolled over and detached the sensors: guess which happens more often.