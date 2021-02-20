Scientists from the University of Amsterdam are warning that problems with toxic cyanobacteria are likely to increase in the future. In an article in the journal Science Advances, they show that a common cyanobacterium adapts exceptionally easily to rising CO2 concentrations. This toxic cyanobacterium can increase its CO2 uptake rate by a factor of five at high CO2 concentrations, the strongest response recorded thus far in any alga.

Each summer, the water quality of lakes and ponds is threatened by the growth of Cyanobacteria also known as blue-green algae. Cyanobacteria can produce a variety of toxins that are harmful to humans, other mammals and birds. In humans, these toxins may cause nausea, dizziness and liver damage. Intense cyanobacterial growth increases the amount of toxins in the water, which can negatively affect the use of lakes for recreation, drinking water or fisheries.