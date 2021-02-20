According to the online news agency ABC Nyheter in Norway, the phosphorous crisis is perhaps the least well-known emergency in the world today. The Norwegian research news website forskning.no says that many scientists are warning of a state of "peak phosphorus," comparable to the expression "peak oil."
[...]"Phosphorous is a finite resource, not only physically, but also politically," says Helness. "Most of it is found in the western Sahara occupied by Morocco, and in China. So, in political terms, it is desirable to identify alternative sources," he says.
Phosphorous is common in sewage water, and the aim of the project is to recover it for use as fertilizer. Currently, a sludge residue that remains after the cleaning of wastewater is used for spreading on fields to improve soil quality.
Save the sweet, sweet night soil. It is precious unto them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @05:28AM (1 child)
I get that a lot. OK, here's the nozzle you suck it out of.
(Score: 4, Funny) by KilroySmith on Friday February 21, @05:31AM
Let me get my glasses so I can find it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @05:33AM
Get those Phosphorus levels back up in the sewers!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 21, @05:43AM
Probably because it's not actually a crisis. Like many of these alleged resource shortages, it's just not presently worth our while to exploit the somewhat more expensive sources of phosphorus. But there's plenty of phosphorus out there once one gets past the easiest to exploit resources.