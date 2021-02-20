from the what-if-I-want-to-forget? dept.
Memory games: Eating well to remember:
A healthy diet is essential to living well, but as we age, should we change what we eat?
UTS research fellow Dr Luna Xu has studied data from 139,000 older Australians and found strong links between certain food groups, memory loss and comorbid heart disease or diabetes.
Dr Xu found high consumption of fruit and vegetables was linked to lowered odds of memory loss and its comorbid heart disease. High consumption of protein-rich foods was associated with a better memory.
Dr Xu also found the link between food group and memory status may vary among different older age groups. People aged 80 years and over with a low consumption of cereals are at the highest risk of memory loss and its comorbid heart disease, her research showed.
"Our present study implies that the healthy eating suggestions of cereals consumption in the prevention of memory loss and comorbid heart disease for older people may differ compared to other age groups," said Dr Xu, who holds a Heart Foundation postdoctoral research fellowship.
Friday February 21, @02:50PM
A guy that I've known for years is now early 80s. This sort of rang a bell:
> People aged 80 years and over with a low consumption of cereals are at the highest risk of memory loss and its comorbid heart disease, her research showed.
He landed in the emergency room a few weeks ago with very low energy but no other specific complaint, this after many years of being very active and capable (mentally and physically). They ran a bunch of tests and concluded that he wasn't getting enough carbohydrate. So he's added some muesli to his diet, which he always liked, but quit eating many years ago for no obvious reason. Now he seems to be (guardedly) doing a little better.