Though many people simply grab a bag of mushrooms from their local store, others prefer to forage. But incorrectly identifying wild mushrooms can lead to more than an upset stomach, it could prove fatal. Researchers from the USDA's Agricultural Research Service have developed a portable test to help.

The researchers point out that there are only a few laboratories capable of testing biological specimens for amatoxins, and even then the results may take a while to appear, perhaps not soon enough to help a patient. The new test can identify the presence of amanitins in minutes.

The lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) test relies on a specific reactive monoclonal antibody and is sensitive to 10 parts per billion, and comprises a sample pad, a conjugate pad, nitrocellulose membrane, and a wicking pad. The team says that a mushroom sample the size of a grain of rice can be used, but the test can also identify toxins in the urine of those who have already consumed suspect fungi.