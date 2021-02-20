Stories
Portable Test Can Identify Toxic Mushrooms in Minutes

posted by janrinok on Friday February 21, @07:52PM   Printer-friendly
Phoenix666 writes:

New Atlas:

Though many people simply grab a bag of mushrooms from their local store, others prefer to forage. But incorrectly identifying wild mushrooms can lead to more than an upset stomach, it could prove fatal. Researchers from the USDA's Agricultural Research Service have developed a portable test to help.
The researchers point out that there are only a few laboratories capable of testing biological specimens for amatoxins, and even then the results may take a while to appear, perhaps not soon enough to help a patient. The new test can identify the presence of amanitins in minutes.
The lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) test relies on a specific reactive monoclonal antibody and is sensitive to 10 parts per billion, and comprises a sample pad, a conjugate pad, nitrocellulose membrane, and a wicking pad. The team says that a mushroom sample the size of a grain of rice can be used, but the test can also identify toxins in the urine of those who have already consumed suspect fungi.

It's good news for budding mushroom hunters, but the test kit is not yet available for purchase and the test can only detect toxins from the genus Amanita, which includes fatal species like Destroying Angel ("from Wikipedia:Amanita bisporigera and A. ocreata in eastern and western North America, and A. virosa in Europe.[1] Another very similar species, A. verna or fool's mushroom, was first described in France.").

See also:

New Test Identifies Poisonous Mushrooms

https://doi.org/10.3390/toxins12020123 (registering DOI)

