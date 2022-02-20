from the ATP-app-aptly-allays-APTs dept.
Microsoft Defender ATP preview arrives for Linux distros -- iOS and Android versions to follow:
Microsoft has released a public preview of its Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) for various Linux distributions.
The company says that the tool will also be coming to iOS and Android later this year, and more details of these mobile editions are due to be revealed at next week's RSA Conference. The spread to additional platform comes after Microsoft rebranded Windows Defender as Microsoft Defender last year.
[...]On the Linux server front, RHEL 7+, CentOS Linux 7+, Ubuntu 16 LTS, or higher LTS, SLES 12+, Debian 9+ and Oracle EL 7 are supported by the preview, reported Bleeping Computer.
In a blog post about the release, Microsoft writes: "We're announcing another step in our journey to offer security from Microsoft with the public preview of Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux. Extending endpoint threat protection to Linux has been a long-time ask from our customers and we're excited to be able to deliver on that".
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 22, @09:06AM (1 child)
Now Linux users can have useless daemons running in the background, to slow the system to a crawl!!
I should probably be fair though. Windows Defender uses a lot less resources than the various third party antivirus programs. At least when I played with it, it seemed very lightweight, in comparison to any of the competition.
Still, this is Linux. Aside from malignant processes such as systemd, we don't really need full-time realtime protection.
The end move in politics is always to pick up a gun. -- Buckminster Fuller
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday February 22, @09:13AM
It rather depends on what you use your computer for. If you run a server of some kind, it is always useful to check that you are not pushing out viruses that, although they cannot affect your own computer, might have serious consequences for the recipient.
I'm still not tempted to go to MS for my antivirus needs though. I will never trust them with my data.
It's always my fault...