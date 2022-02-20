from the stick-together-or-fail-apart? dept.
Kickstarter workers make history with unionization vote:
Workers at Kickstarter voted Tuesday to form a union. It's the first time the white-collar workers at a high-profile technology company have formally chosen to be represented by a union. With growing unrest among workers at larger technology giants—including Google and Amazon—it could be the start of a trend.
[...]Relations between management and the union organizers [have] deteriorated over the [past] year. Last summer, Kickstarter fired two employees involved in union organizing. The employees say this was illegal retaliation for their organizing efforts; the company insists that the firings were performance-related and had nothing to do with the organizing effort.
In any event, Kickstarter's efforts to discourage its employees from forming a union were unsuccessful. On Tuesday, employees voted by a 47 to 36 margin to form the union.
Kickstarter Faces Union Backlash After Firing Two Organizers
Kickstarter is facing blowback after firing two employees involved in its ongoing unionization effort, as first reported by Slate. Both employees were dismissed over the past eight days, leading to concerns that the firings may be part of a broader retaliation effort. US labor law forbids employers from firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for taking part in unionization efforts.
One of the employees, Taylor Moore, told The Verge that he believed he had been fired in connection with his unionizing efforts. "This morning after six years of pouring my life into the mission, people, and creators of Kickstarter, I was fired for union organizing," Moore said. "Last week another member of the union organizing committee was fired and we have reason to believe that more are being targeted."
"The union busting campaign that Kickstarter management is engaging in is illegal and wrong," Moore continued, "and is a dramatic abandonment of the values of an organization that I have loved and served with my whole heart."
Reached by The Verge, Kickstarter denied any retaliatory motive and said the company felt "obligated to correct the record." It said both employees had been fired because they "failed to correct performance issues that were documented and discussed in detail with them over the course of several months."
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2019/9/12/20863149/kickstarter-union-organizer-fired-retaliation-opeiu
