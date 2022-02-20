The US agency in charge of secure communication for the White House has been the victim of a cyber-attack.

The US Department of Defence confirmed that computer systems controlled by the Defence Information Systems Agency (DISA) had been hacked, exposing the personal data of about 200,000 people.

The agency oversees military communications including calls for US President Donald Trump.

The data exposed included names and social security numbers.

The agency is responsible for the military cyber-security and it sets up communications networks in combat zones.

On its website, DISA says its vision is "to be the trusted provider to connect and protect the war fighter in cyber-space."

There are 8,000 military and civilian employees at the DISA, but through its operations, it handles data for many other individuals.

This is why the personal information for so many people was exposed.