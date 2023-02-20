from the this-time-for-sure dept.
Phobos sample return mission enters development for 2024 launch
Japan's space agency has approved a robotic mission to retrieve a sample from the Martian moon Phobos for return to Earth to begin full development for a planned launch in 2024, officials said Thursday.
The Martian Moon eXploration, or MMX, spacecraft will attempt to return the first specimens from Phobos for analysis in laboratories on Earth, where scientists hope to trace the origins of the Martian moons to determine whether they were asteroids captured by Mars, or if they formed out of rocky debris generated from an ancient impact on Mars.
[...] The probe will land on Phobos and snare at least 10 grams, or about a third of an ounce, of material from the moon's surface using a coring collection system before taking off again. MMX will also release a German-French rover to explore the terrain and chemical composition of Phobos for roughly three months.
MMX will perform several close flybys of Deimos, the smaller of Mars's two moons, before departing the orbit of Mars in 2028 on a course back to Earth, where a sample return carrier will re-enter the atmosphere and land containing specimens gathered at Phobos. The MMX spacecraft's return to Earth in 2029 would complete the first round-trip voyage to Mars and back, JAXA said.
Phobos (moon). The Fobos-Grunt mission was intended to retrieve a sample from Phobos, but it failed to escape Earth's orbit and was destroyed in an uncontrolled re-entry in 2012.
Also at Popular Mechanics and The Verge.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 23, @03:31PM
We haven't spotted any signs of life on Mars, because life is carefully hiding from us. But, "they" are watching us. This attempt to retrieve a sample from the surface of Mars is just what "they" have been waiting for. "They" are going to hitch a ride, and the invasion begins. I'm headed off to watch 'War of the Worlds' again. Remember, it's not just entertainment - it's a survival training manual! The Martians are coming! The Martians are coming!
Nahhhh, I don't think I'll put any sarcasm tags here. Let people think I'm cereal.
The end move in politics is always to pick up a gun. -- Buckminster Fuller