from the Quis-custodiet-ipsos-custodes? dept.
This app lets you see IoT devices around you and what data they're taking:
A new app launched this week will let you know what internet of things technologies are operating around you and what data they are collecting. The Internet of Things Assistant app and its infrastructure, created by Carnegie Mellon researchers, aims to give you more control over the devices tracking your activity and information.
With the app, you'll be able to see devices like public cameras with facial recognition technology, Bluetooth beacons tracking your location at the mall, and your neighbor's smart doorbell or smart speaker, according to a story published by Carnegie Mellon's Security and Privacy Institute. You can see what data these devices collect, and access privacy choices like opting in and out of data collection when available.
[...] If you own an IoT device that operates in a public space, you can use an online portal to publish where your IoT devices are and what data they collect, so they can be added to the app's database.
"We've done the work for you," Sadeh said in the story. "All you need to do is start adding your IoT resources so you can be in compliance with today's privacy laws."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 24, @01:46PM
Do these "register your data with me so I can be the world's leading resource" schemes ever succeed?
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday February 24, @02:00PM
LOL, "We've done the work for you." Noooo, you've made an app and you're waiting for everyone else to do the work of getting everything into your database.
It's data research being outsourced to the masses. Double bonus on their marketing team in how they're framing this as if they are helping YOU be in compliance with vague "privacy laws."
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday February 24, @02:23PM
Oh well, back to the war-driving approach to figuring out what gadgetry my neighbours have been spending their money on... (Spoiler; it's a huge steaming pile of IoT junk, which grows considerably after each Christmas then slowly dwindles over the subsequent months, but still with an upward trend year on year).
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!