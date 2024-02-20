from the genetic-algorithms dept.
Powerful antibiotic discovered using machine learning for first time:
A powerful antibiotic that kills some of the most dangerous drug-resistant bacteria in the world has been discovered using artificial intelligence. The drug works in a different way to existing antibacterials and is the first of its kind to be found by setting AI loose on vast digital libraries of pharmaceutical compounds.
Tests showed that the drug wiped out a range of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria, including Acinetobacter baumannii and Enterobacteriaceae, two of the three high-priority pathogens that the World Health Organization ranks as “critical” for new antibiotics to target.
“In terms of antibiotic discovery, this is absolutely a first,” said Regina Barzilay, a senior researcher on the project and specialist in machine learning at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
“I think this is one of the more powerful antibiotics that has been discovered to date,” added James Collins, a bioengineer on the team at MIT. “It has remarkable activity against a broad range of antibiotic-resistant pathogens.”
Antibiotic resistance arises when bacteria mutate and evolve to sidestep the mechanisms that antimicrobial drugs use to kill them. Without new antibiotics to tackle resistance, 10 million lives around the world could be at risk each year from infections by 2050, the Cameron government’s O’Neill report warned.
To find new antibiotics, the researchers first trained a “deep learning” algorithm to identify the sorts of molecules that kill bacteria. To do this, they fed the program information on the atomic and molecular features of nearly 2,500 drugs and natural compounds, and how well or not the substance blocked the growth of the bug E coli.
Once the algorithm had learned what molecular features made for good antibiotics, the scientists set it working on a library of more than 6,000 compounds under investigation for treating various human diseases. Rather than looking for any potential antimicrobials, the algorithm focused on compounds that looked effective but unlike existing antibiotics. This boosted the chances that the drugs would work in radical new ways that bugs had yet to develop resistance to.
Jonathan Stokes, the first author of the study, said it took a matter of hours for the algorithm to assess the compounds and come up with some promising antibiotics. One, which the researchers named “halicin” after Hal, the astronaut-bothering AI in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey, looked particularly potent.
Writing in the journal Cell, the researchers describe how they treated numerous drug-resistant infections with halicin, a compound that was originally developed to treat diabetes, but which fell by the wayside before it reached the clinic.
Jonathan M. Stokes, Kevin Yang, Kyle Swanson, Wengong Jin, Andres Cubillos-Ruiz, Nina M. Donghia, Craig R. MacNair, Shawn French, et. al. A Deep Learning Approach to Antibiotic Discovery Cell, Vol. 180, Issue 4, p688–702.e13 DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2020.01.021
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday February 24, @03:39PM
This could be a really good thing for everyone. Then there's a part of me saying, the down side to this likely has military applications. Sure, we don't engage in biological warfare, and most other places also don't, most.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday February 24, @03:43PM (1 child)
I hate to say this, but we need to keep this as restricted access to last lines of defense for humans only. Otherwise it'll be sold to farmers all over the world and we'll be back to where we are now in 10-15 years.
It's a whole new class of antibiotics, and losing this one might ruin the whole line for use because of how quickly resistance can develop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 24, @03:50PM
it will be sold to farmers all over the world. that's a given as long as growing food is a profit-oriented enterprise. hopefully future generations will be able to find new antibiotics.