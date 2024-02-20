Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Verizon is Reportedly Shelving Further Plans to Sell Pixel Phones

posted by janrinok on Monday February 24, @05:13PM   Printer-friendly
from the change-of-plan dept.
Business

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for SoyCow4275_:

Verizon is reportedly shelving further plans to sell Pixel phones:

Verizon has put an "indefinite hold" on plans to sell Google's Pixel phones, Android Police reported late Wednesday citing an unidentified source described as familiar with the company's plans. No specific reason was cited, but poor sales could have motivated the change.

Verizon on Thursday morning pushed back against the report, with a spokeswoman saying the mobile carrier will continue to work with Google and looks "forward to the new portfolio of devices." Android Police retracted its story hours later.

Since the original Pixel phone launched in 2016, Google and Verizon have been tied at the hip, with the nation's largest carrier serving as the exclusive partner for the phone franchise. That changed when Google unveiled the budget Pixel 3A in May, which was made available on multiple carriers for the first time.

Original Submission


«  Powerful Antibiotic Discovered Using Machine Learning for First Time
Verizon is Reportedly Shelving Further Plans to Sell Pixel Phones | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.