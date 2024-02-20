from the stone-knives-and-bearskins dept.
Here’s what people in tech had to say about JavaScript when it debuted in 1995
Time and time again JavaScript is crowned the most popular programming language in the World. Whether you agree with that or not, one thing’s for sure: It’s come a long way since its debut back in 1995.
To mark the release of JavaScript a joint press release was issued from Netscape and Sun Microsystems on December 4, 1995.
"Programmers have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic about Java because it was designed from the ground up for the Internet. JavaScript is a natural fit, since it's also designed for the Internet and Unicode-based worldwide use," said Bill Joy, co-founder and vice president of research at Sun. "JavaScript will be the most effective method to connect HTML-based content to Java applets."
"SCO looks forward to supporting the JavaScript language on both our OpenServer and UnixWare product lines. JavaScript will enable developers to create substantially more stimulating and interactive web-based applications than ever before, giving them the edge they need to compete for the attention of the increasingly sophisticated population of Internet users."
Richard Treadway
Vice President, Layered Products
SCO
It claimed that JavaScript would be an “easy-to-use” scripting language designed for “creating live online applications”.
The press release then went on to share praise from then industry bigwigs.
Here’s what members of the tech industry had to say about little old JavaScript back in 1995. Some of the companies here are still going, others….not so much.
“JavaScript brings the power of rapid multimedia application development with cross-platform mobility at both the operating system and architecture level. We are pleased to integrate this powerful language into our Developer’s Program.”
Mike Connors, President
America Online Technologies
“JavaScript will allow us to easily create personalized applets for the Excite service. These applets, combined with the rich functionality of the Excite service, will integrate more fully into the users experience as they explore and navigate the Internet.”
Graham Spencer, Chief Technology Officer
Architext Software
JavaScript is popular. Also, I would observe, based on the number of participants, that death and taxes are extremely popular!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 25, @01:45AM (2 children)
VHS is more popular than Beta.
Milli Vanilli won a *Best New Artist* grammy.
Javascript? It's only natural
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 25, @02:14AM
JavaScript is the most useful programming language ever created. You can thank Brendan Eich for that by using the Brave web browser today [brave.com].
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Tuesday February 25, @02:36AM
VHS is more popular than Beta.
That was for very good reason. Beta lost (among consumers) for the same reason Firewire lost to USB: it was too expensive, because the one company that owned it insisted on charging ridiculous licensing fees for it, while the competing standard didn't have that impediment.
On top of that, Beta tapes had runtimes that were too short; most movies required two tapes. No one wants to change tapes in the middle of a movie. VHS didn't have this problem.
The only thing Beta was really better at was picture quality, but the sacrifices it made for that were unacceptable for the movie-viewing public.
Milli Vanilli won a *Best New Artist* grammy.
I'm sure if you looked at the history of that award for the last 20 years or so, pretty much all the best new artists have been talentless people who record companies groomed to be good performers as long as they're either lip-syncing or singing through Autotune. Pop music has been garbage for a long time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 25, @01:50AM (1 child)
America Online
Netscape
Sun Microsystems
Javascript
... four losers in a boat.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 25, @01:53AM
Maybe SCO should have banked on javascript, instead of Unix?
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday February 25, @02:01AM
That's two words for them. I can think of others...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 25, @02:09AM (1 child)
What timeline do we live in that I miss America Online?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 25, @02:16AM
With this character's death, the thread of prophecy is severed. Restore a saved game to restore the weave of fate, or persist in the doomed world you have created.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 25, @02:14AM (1 child)
Somewhere in the 1999-2002 time window our "sales guy" CEO had the crystal clear insight: Java runs on everything, we should be coding in Java. Yeah, sure, except you already bitch that it takes 30 seconds for us to draw 8 hours worth of data on the screen, are you ready to wait 5 minutes instead? No? Well, then we should stick with C++. CEO: "but, it will get better in the future, bytecode processors, etc. etc." Me: "and, even then when your Java Bytecode processors get here in 10 years, or maybe never, they might process our data in 30 seconds, but by then C++ will be doing it in 3, which would you rather buy?"
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday February 25, @02:29AM
Anyone who was around then knows this to be a lie. It was designed to run on set-top boxes for cable and satellite TVs to show tv show schedules, etc [wikipedia.org]. It's only when that failed that they tried to find another use for it. The internet was slow as crap, cpus were slow as crap, ram was measured in single digit megabytes, a gigabyte hard drive was 4 figures, jso slow Java fit right in.
Drink the flavour-aide, people, because it goes down really easy when you don't know history.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 25, @02:25AM
Websites that need Javascript to show me the pictures are websites I don't need Javascript turned on for.
Websites that need Javascript to tell me a simple four-paragraph news item are websites I don't need, I don't read, and they don't last in my RSS feed.
A little Javascript here and there may be useful but its predominance actually interferes with consumption of information.
And let's not talk about the load one experiences on one's workstation, with dozens of pages open, all running client-side code.
I'm not a web designer but it seems to me that look and feel can mostly be handled by HTML/CSS. Content can be fetched with PHP, Perl, or even Python. That leaves Javascript for stuff like cycling images, but, there we are, software bloat and wasting client-side CPU cycles, so, I say, just leave the Javascript out and we'll all be a lot happier.
Basically, as a client of such websites, you should run at LEAST two browsers - and the default one should be the one with Javascript turned off.
PS: Bill Joy! Been a long time since I heard HIS name. He's a BSD guy, from Berkeley. And, I'm a guy who used SunOS 1.1 (running on a 68000 card, I think, in a VME bus), and later. I was just a kid, back then. *sigh*