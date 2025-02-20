Car & Driver and other outlets report on the latest customization available (for a price) when you order a Porsche, https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a31082234/porsche-911-fingerprint-paint-customized/

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will print the design on the hood after the 911's production is completed. The hood is removed, the biometric data [from your fingerprint] is processed so that it can't be used illegally, and then a robot paints on the design. Finally, a clear coat is applied, and the hood is polished with a high-gloss finish.

The photos show the fingerprint enlarged to cover roughly half the area of the front hood.

The Autoextremist (where I saw this first) has his own personal take on just how ridiculous this is, http://www.autoextremist.com/current/2020/2/25/another-egregious-exercise-in-egomaniacal-stupidity-brought.html