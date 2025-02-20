from the a-sucker-born-every-minute dept.
Car & Driver and other outlets report on the latest customization available (for a price) when you order a Porsche, https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a31082234/porsche-911-fingerprint-paint-customized/
Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will print the design on the hood after the 911's production is completed. The hood is removed, the biometric data [from your fingerprint] is processed so that it can't be used illegally, and then a robot paints on the design. Finally, a clear coat is applied, and the hood is polished with a high-gloss finish.
The photos show the fingerprint enlarged to cover roughly half the area of the front hood.
The Autoextremist (where I saw this first) has his own personal take on just how ridiculous this is, http://www.autoextremist.com/current/2020/2/25/another-egregious-exercise-in-egomaniacal-stupidity-brought.html
Porsche is so proud of this development, that the press release goes on and on and on about it, with this gem from Alexander Fabig, Vice President, Individualization and Classic: “Individuality is very important for Porsche customers. And no design can be more personal than your own fingerprint.”
Somehow this reminds me of the old Johnny Carson bit when he said, “I did not know that.”
[...] I feel a nightmare coming on.
I suppose for the now unfortunately stereotypical buyer of a Porsche – you know, the ones who think they should drive a Porsche but can’t for the life of them really tell you why – this new level of self-aggrandizement will be embraced with a fervor akin to getting the best table at the latest “hot” restaurant of the moment. But for the rest of us it’s just another example of Porsche underpinning its very existence by catering to everything but its heritage.
I pity the first fool – I mean the first Porsche buyer sucked in by this unmitigated bullshit – because by actually appearing in public with their fingerprint on the front of their 911, he or she will instantly shout to the world that they’re The Biggest Tool in the Shed, hands-down.
Other designs will be available using the same custom printing process. Your AC submitter is waiting for the first Porsche sporting the Firebird hood decal*... Vinyl reproductions are readily available on the web (under USD$100) but if you want it painted on at Porsche, note that the fingerprint costs about $8000.
* For a couple of hood pics of actual Pontiac Firebird hood graphics, try http://transamcountry.com/community/index.php?topic=48824.0 (page down)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday February 26, @01:36AM (6 children)
No!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 26, @01:41AM
Firebird Trans-AM decal also known as Screaming Chicken --
https://www.hagerty.com/articles-videos/articles/2019/02/19/trans-am-screaming-chicken-history [hagerty.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 26, @01:43AM (4 children)
To be a fly in the room during the brainstorm that led to this...
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday February 26, @01:56AM (2 children)
Porsches are for the Napoleons of the business world. This fingerprint gimmick caters to that type perfectly, when a little extra vanity is needed in addition to an expensive sports car.
You won't see Lamborghini or Ferrari pulling this kind of shit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 26, @02:08AM (1 child)
It wasn't all that long ago that all Porsche 911s were air cooled, a more powerful version of the VW beetle engine...we called them all wind suckers.
I tried that on a Porsche owner in the mid-1980s and he wasn't pleased...
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday February 26, @02:23AM
Yeah the "wet pony fart" sound of those air-cooled Boxer pancakes is pretty appropriate for old beetles, not at all appropriate for anything that calls itself a "sports car."
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday February 26, @02:09AM
"Our service departments report having to clean lots of customers' DNA off the interior and exterior of our vehicles, including fingerprints"
"Did you say fingerprints?"
"Well, they are the least icky thing"
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday February 26, @01:41AM
This is one of those times where we can fill in all the steps.
1) Find something different that the competition isn't doing
2) Offer it as a "Special" service
3) Mark it up by 500% or more
4) Profit.
Can't blame them for squeezing money out of idiots.
(Score: 1) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday February 26, @01:48AM (1 child)
When I saw this “story”, I thought I had opened Slashdot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 26, @01:55AM
Definitely needs a question: what's your fave movie where the villains cut off a body part or try the old fingerprint-on-a-wineglass trick to defeat biosec?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday February 26, @01:51AM (1 child)
If memory serves everyone who worked on the original Mac got their signature embossed in the plastic housing. My company took note, if you search eBay you might find my signature in the plastic housing of, um, an SBA 300? Don't remember.
Actually, considering my signature nowdays is illegible (I sign my name maybe thrice a year), it would be interesting to see how my sig now compares to my sig 40 years ago. Not interesting enough to search eBay, but still interesting.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 26, @02:28AM
My signature was always bad, but it completely tanked when I started having to sign 50+ documents a week for a couple of years.
As for legacy imprints, I think the year was 1996 or 7 when we got together for a "team photo" and embedded it as an easter egg in the software. I certainly looked different then, even at low resolution.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday February 26, @01:53AM (5 children)
Fingerprints? Pfft! Burn the blockchain info into the engine computer's ROM!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 26, @01:56AM (2 children)
Pray tell how that (blockchain) is going to impress the opposite sex ...?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 26, @02:31AM (1 child)
Does it signal wealth? Doesn't have to prove it, if you're only interested in the less intelligent members of the opposite sex.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 26, @03:00AM
>> ...blockchain...
> ...less intelligent members...
I fail to see any intersection between these two sets...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 26, @02:16AM (1 child)
Burn the fingerprints onto the exhaust manifold.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 26, @03:04AM
How is Porsche going to monetize fingerprints on exhaust manifold? That doesn't cost anything, except some skin.