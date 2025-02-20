While the streaming video on demand (SVOD) platform has long had a trending side scroller to show what titles have received an up-tick in interest (usually titles that have just been added to the service), the new feature lets you see what people are actually watching the most.

In essence, it’s the same as the wall of top-selling titles in a book shop (if you can find one of those) or the most streamed songs chart on something like Spotify or Apple Music.

[...] Netflix director of product innovation Cameron Johnson said the company had been testing the feature in Mexico and the UK for the last six months and would now roll it out more widely around the world.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make Netflix better. It’s why we’ve been experimenting with top-10 lists,” Mr Johnson said.

“When you watch a great movie or TV show, you share it with family and friends or talk about it at work so other people can enjoy it too. We hope these top-10 lists will help create more of these shared moments while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily.”