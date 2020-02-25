Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Study Finds Most Private Browser

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday February 27, @02:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the Missed-All-Other-Browsers dept.
Software Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Ghacks reports:

A new study Web Browser Privacy: What Do Browsers Say When They Phone Home?, looked at the six popular desktop web browsers Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based), Apple Safari, Brave, and Yandex, to uncover what these browsers send back to the mothership.

If you just want the result, the study found that used out of the box, Brave "is by far the most private of the browsers studied" followed by Chrome, Firefox and Safari. Brave is the only web browser that did not use identifiers that allowed tracking of the IP address over time and did not share details of web pages visited to backend servers.

Where is my Moon?

Original Submission


«  Clearview AI Reports Entire Client List Was Stolen
New Study Finds Most Private Browser | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)