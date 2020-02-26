Clinical trials of remdesivir, an experimental drug to treat COVID-19, have begun at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha. More detail is provided in an article posted by the National Institutes of Health. The initial trial will involve 400 patients and will be conducted internationally but is beginning in Nebraska. There are currently 15 patients being monitored at UNMC, 13 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the daily update from UNMC, all of the 15 patients are now in the National Quarantine Unit, which has 20 beds. Previously, some of the patients had been in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, which is the largest facility of its kind in the country and had previously been used to treat ebola patients.
Note: The February 25 edition of the daily update mentioned the clinical trial, so there's a good possibility that additional updates will be posted in UNMC's daily update. The additional discussion may help explain why the trial is beginning in Nebraska even though there haven't been any cases that reported there -- all of the COVID-19 patients at UNMC were either sent there originally or were previously quarantined at Camp Ashland or were transported there from elsewhere.
Australia has activated its emergency response plan for global pandemics as the coronavirus spreads rapidly outside of China. The plan to deal with a large scale coronovirus outbreak is named "The COVID-19 plan". The plan notes that there are three levels of outbreak to consider, with a "high" outbreak being comparable to the extreme 1918 "Spanish flu" which infected one third of Australians and killed between 50 to 100 million people globally.
As the potential for the coronavirus to break out into a pandemic increases, people are flocking to stores for hand sanitizer with shelves in Australia and other countries out of stock of the items.
If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 27, @04:03PM
https://comicbook.com/anime/2020/02/26/anime-controversial-banned-australia-law-lolita/ [comicbook.com]
Too busy banning mangoes.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 27, @04:10PM (7 children)
Why the interest or concern about the Coronavirus? Hasn't the administration made it clear that the health of the stock market is more important than the health of citizens? And that the fake news is playing up the Coronavirus panic? And Coronavirus isn't really a concern, that we have maybe like really only ten actual cases. Finally, corporations (which are people too!) don't get the Coronavirus.
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday February 27, @04:26PM
Coronavirus made number go down, though.
(Score: 2) by slinches on Thursday February 27, @04:40PM (2 children)
Would you rather the President came out in a full hazmat suit and told everyone to go full doomsday prep and lock themselves inside because their neighbors are a potential threat of infection?
While Coronavirus is a serious issue, the level of panic that has been spreading throughout the world and being fanned by media reports isn't warranted (or helpful, even if it was). The bigger risk right now is panicked overreactions like hoarding of resources, closure of public services and fear of anyone who appears sick. The way I see it, the leader of our country downplaying the severity somewhat while recognizing that there is a concern, requesting additional funding and appointing the VP to execute emergency planning are all the right thing to do to minimize the negative outcomes overall.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 27, @04:42PM
No, I want more time to grab supplies before everyone else does.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 27, @04:56PM
We can just build a wall to keep Coronavirus out. Call it a national emergency. Steal funds from children's school lunch programs to pay for it.
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 27, @04:43PM
"It's just a flu, bro." -- Drumpf
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 27, @04:44PM (1 child)
Yeah, but their upper managements and boards of directors do. That's why they're all freaked out: If a few million ordinary workers die or something, no big deal, but viruses don't care about money or social status.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 27, @04:55PM
But some viruses are about morality. And about some people being lower or more dirty than everyone else.
Until, the mayor's daughter gets diagnosed and it must be quietly hushed up.
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 27, @04:58PM
President Pharma Boy has it all under control. Hope you can afford the stuff... [businessinsider.com]