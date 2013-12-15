from the moon-rabbits dept.
As per The New York Times, and undoubtedly elsewhere,
China's robotic Chang'e-4 spacecraft did something last year that had never been done before: It landed on the moon's far side, and Yutu-2, a small rover it was carrying, began trundling through a crater there. One of the rover's instruments, a ground-penetrating radar, is now revealing what lies beneath.
The Chang'e-4 mission, the first to land on the lunar far side, is demonstrating the promise and peril of using ground-penetrating radar in planetary science.
In a paper published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, a team of Chinese and Italian researchers showed that the top layer of the lunar soil on that part of the moon is considerably thicker than some expected, about 130 feet of what scientists call regolith.
"It's a fine, dusty, sandy environment," said Elena Pettinelli, a professor of mathematics and physics at Rome Tre University who was one of the authors of the paper.
Based on what NASA astronauts observed during the Apollo moon landings, other scientists said they would have expected one-quarter as much soil.
"That's a lot of regolith," said David A. Kring, a senior scientist at the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston who is not involved with the Chinese moon mission. That's food for thought.
Chang'e-4 landed just over a year ago inside Von Karman crater, a 110-mile-wide depression, and continues to explore a part of the moon that has not been seen up close before.
The radar technology aboard the rover is widely used on Earth to reveal buried structures, and it has been deployed on spacecraft that orbit Mars but it has rarely been used on the surface of other worlds.
Yutu-2's predecessor, which landed on the moon in 2013, carried an identical instrument. Three rovers scheduled to be launched to Mars in July, one by NASA, one by a collaboration between Russia and the European Space Agency and one by China, all have similar radar instruments.
Dr. Kring said he had worked on proposals to NASA for using ground-penetrating radar on future missions to the moon, both robotic and crewed. The Chinese mission's findings might show the technology's utility, especially to find ice deposits beneath the lunar surface that could help make possible extended stays on the moon by human crews.
[...] One surprise was that the researchers saw no signs of the radar bouncing off basalt - solidified lava - that would have pooled at the bottom of a crater as the rocks melted by a meteor impact cooled. Yutu-2's radar signals would have bounced off that rock if the rover had visited Von Karman crater soon after it formed.
[...] But the research also points to potential pitfalls of ground-penetrating radar data.
The Yutu instrument emits two frequencies of waves - a high-frequency band that Dr. Pettinelli and her colleagues analyzed and a low-frequency band that penetrates deeper but does not provide as much detail and which they ignored in this paper, because they consider it unreliable.
In a paper published in the journal Science in 2015, a different group of Chinese researchers described a complex geology of nine distinct layers below Mare Imbrium, a lava plain on the moon's near side where China's earlier mission, Chang'e-3, had landed. Those findings were based on the first Yutu rover's low-frequency radar data.
A few years ago, Dr. Pettinelli led a session at a scientific conference where Yan Su, a professor at China's National Astronomical Observatories, presented another analysis of the Chang'e-3 radar data. She said she did not say anything during the session, but later told Dr. Su that she had performed the analysis incorrectly. Further analysis led the two and their colleagues to conclude that the reflections that had been interpreted as geological features of the moon in the 2015 Science paper were distortions caused by the metallic body of the rover.
"Basically, it's a mess," Dr. Pettinelli said.
[...] "I would not say these missions are producing extraordinary science," [Dr Kring] said. "But they are demonstrating a newfound capability. And they are on the science side, filling in some details, providing some details we didn't have."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 27, @06:12PM (2 children)
Where's the cheese?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 27, @06:29PM
It's under the Pink Floyd records.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday February 27, @06:34PM
The Nazis had the bunnies turn it all into mochi cheesebread.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 27, @06:31PM
Can they dig it up?
Would they say they unearthed a sealed can of fish? Fish having no biological relation to any living organism on Earth.
Would it be incorrect to say "unearthed" ? Should they say "unmooned" instead?
I suppose being "unmooned" is the opposite of being "mooned".
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 27, @06:37PM
