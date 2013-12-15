Chang'e-4 landed just over a year ago inside Von Karman crater, a 110-mile-wide depression, and continues to explore a part of the moon that has not been seen up close before.

The radar technology aboard the rover is widely used on Earth to reveal buried structures, and it has been deployed on spacecraft that orbit Mars but it has rarely been used on the surface of other worlds.

Yutu-2's predecessor, which landed on the moon in 2013, carried an identical instrument. Three rovers scheduled to be launched to Mars in July, one by NASA, one by a collaboration between Russia and the European Space Agency and one by China, all have similar radar instruments.

Dr. Kring said he had worked on proposals to NASA for using ground-penetrating radar on future missions to the moon, both robotic and crewed. The Chinese mission's findings might show the technology's utility, especially to find ice deposits beneath the lunar surface that could help make possible extended stays on the moon by human crews.

[...] One surprise was that the researchers saw no signs of the radar bouncing off basalt - solidified lava - that would have pooled at the bottom of a crater as the rocks melted by a meteor impact cooled. Yutu-2's radar signals would have bounced off that rock if the rover had visited Von Karman crater soon after it formed.

[...] But the research also points to potential pitfalls of ground-penetrating radar data.

The Yutu instrument emits two frequencies of waves - a high-frequency band that Dr. Pettinelli and her colleagues analyzed and a low-frequency band that penetrates deeper but does not provide as much detail and which they ignored in this paper, because they consider it unreliable.

In a paper published in the journal Science in 2015, a different group of Chinese researchers described a complex geology of nine distinct layers below Mare Imbrium, a lava plain on the moon's near side where China's earlier mission, Chang'e-3, had landed. Those findings were based on the first Yutu rover's low-frequency radar data.

A few years ago, Dr. Pettinelli led a session at a scientific conference where Yan Su, a professor at China's National Astronomical Observatories, presented another analysis of the Chang'e-3 radar data. She said she did not say anything during the session, but later told Dr. Su that she had performed the analysis incorrectly. Further analysis led the two and their colleagues to conclude that the reflections that had been interpreted as geological features of the moon in the 2015 Science paper were distortions caused by the metallic body of the rover.

"Basically, it's a mess," Dr. Pettinelli said.

[...] "I would not say these missions are producing extraordinary science," [Dr Kring] said. "But they are demonstrating a newfound capability. And they are on the science side, filling in some details, providing some details we didn't have."