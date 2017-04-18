from the where-did-they-hide-all-the-turtles? dept.
It took Google three years to add Firefox, Edge and Opera support to Google Earth
When Google unveiled the new Google Earth back in 2017, it switched Google Earth from being a desktop application to a web application. The company made Google Earth Chrome-exclusive at the time stating that the company's own Chrome browser was the only browser to support Native Client (NaCl) technology at the time and that the technology "was the only we [Google] could make sure that Earth would work well on the web".
The emergence of new web standards, WebAssembly in particular, allowed Google to switch to the standard supported by other browsers. The company launched a beta of Google Earth for browsers that support WebAssembly, Firefox, Edge and Opera are mentioned specifically six months ago.
Today, Google revealed that it has made Google Earth available officially for the web browsers Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based), and Opera.
Also at The Verge and Thurrott.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 27, @11:55PM (1 child)
You're supposed to drop products, not expand their reach. Stop confusing us.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday February 28, @12:10AM
They may drop products left and right, but Google Earth is interesting. I would guess, also, popular. Which most of the dropped products, were not.
