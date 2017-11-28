Stories
UEFI Boot Support Published for RISC-V on Linux

posted by janrinok on Friday February 28, @02:04PM
takyon writes:

UEFI Boot Support Published For RISC-V On Linux

Western Digital's Atish Patra sent out the patch series on Tuesday for adding UEFI support for the RISC-V architecture. This initial UEFI Linux bring-up is for supporting boot time services while the UEFI runtime service support is still being worked on. This RISC-V UEFI support can work in conjunction with the U-Boot bootloader and depends upon other recent Linux kernel work around RISC-V's Supervisor Binary Interface (SBI).

Building off the common (U)EFI code within the Linux kernel, the RISC-V bring-up so far is just over four hundred lines of code. Depending upon how quickly this code is reviewed, the initial UEFI RISC-V support could land for the Linux 5.7 cycle. So far this RISC-V UEFI boot support has been tested under QEMU.

Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI).

See also: Linux EFI Going Through Spring Cleaning Before RISC-V Support Lands

Related:
Western Digital to Transition Consumption of Over One Billion Cores Per Year to RISC-V
Western Digital Publishes RISC-V "SweRV" Core Design Under Apache 2.0 License

Related Stories

Western Digital to Transition Consumption of Over One Billion Cores Per Year to RISC-V 17 comments

RamiK writes:

From a Western Digital press release:

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced today at the 7th RISC-V Workshop that the company intends to lead the industry transition toward open, purpose-built compute architectures. In his keynote address, Western Digital's Chief Technology Officer Martin Fink expressed the company's commitment to [...] transitioning its own consumption of processors – over one billion cores per year – to RISC-V.

Western Digital Publishes RISC-V "SweRV" Core Design Under Apache 2.0 License 9 comments

takyon writes:

Western Digital's RISC-V "SweRV" Core Design Released For Free

Western Digital has published a register-transfer level (RTL) design abstraction of its in-house designed SweRV RISC-V core. The SweRV core is one of several RISC-V projects the company as undertaken as part of their effort to spearhead the ISA, its ecosystem, and foster their own transition away from licensed, royalty-charging CPU cores. In accordance with the more open design goals of RISC-V, the publication of the high-level representation of SweTV means that third parties can use it in their own chip designs, which will popularize not only the particular core design, but also the RISC-V architecture in general.

The RTL design abstraction of Western Digital's RISC-V SweRV core is now available at GitHub. The design is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license, which is a very permissive (and non-copyleft) license that allows the core to be used free of charge, with or without modifications, and without requiring any modifications to be released in-kind. In fact the requirements of the license are quite slim; besides requiring appropriate attribution, the only other notable restriction is that third party developers cannot use Western Digital's brands to mark their work.

Previously: Western Digital to Transition Consumption of Over One Billion Cores Per Year to RISC-V
Western Digital Unveils RISC-V Controller Design

