https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2020/02/flaw-in-billions-of-wi-fi-devices-left-communications-open-to-eavesdroppng/
Billions of devices—many of them already patched—are affected by a Wi-Fi vulnerability that allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive data sent over the air, researchers said on Wednesday at the RSA security conference.
[...]Eset researchers wrote in a research paper published on Wednesday. "The attack surface is greatly increased, since an adversary can decrypt data that was transmitted by a vulnerable access point to a specific client (which may or may not be vulnerable itself)."
[...]Kr00k exploits a weakness that occurs when wireless devices disassociate from a wireless access point. If either the end-user device or the access point is vulnerable, it will put any unsent data frames into a transmit buffer and then send them over the air. Rather than encrypt this data with the session key negotiated earlier and used during the normal connection, vulnerable devices use a key consisting of all zeros, a move that makes decryption trivial.
[...]Eset researchers determined that a variety of devices are vulnerable, including:
- Amazon Echo 2nd gen
- Amazon Kindle 8th gen
- Apple iPad mini 2
- Apple iPhone 6, 6S, 8, XR
- Apple MacBook Air Retina 13-inch 2018
- Google Nexus 5
- Google Nexus 6
- Google Nexus 6S
- Raspberry Pi 3
- Samsung Galaxy S4 GT-I9505
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Xiaomi Redmi 3S
The researchers also found that the following wireless routers are vulnerable:
- Asus RT-N12
- Huawei B612S-25d
- Huawei EchoLife HG8245H
- Huawei E5577Cs-321
An Apple spokesman said the vulnerabilities were patched last October with details for macOS here and for iOS and iPadOS here.
[...]While the vulnerability is interesting and users should make sure their devices are patched quickly—if they aren't already—there are a few things that minimize the real-world threat posed.
[...]Despite the limited threat posed, readers should ensure their devices have received updates issued by the manufacturers. This advice is most important for users of vulnerable Wi-Fi routers, since routers are often hard to patch and because vulnerable routers leave communications open to interception even when client devices are unaffected or are already patched.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Friday February 28, @05:51PM
So what if someone else can get a few data packets from the devices that are spying on your all the time. Instead of 200 (advertisers, government agencies, etc) it's now 201.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @05:59PM
The same day, by the same author:
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=20/02/28/0327222 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @06:20PM (2 children)
Wow. I only have one of the devices on that list. I would have expected it to be higher. I guess deciding to skip the Pi3 and wait for to upgrade to a Pi4 was the right decision.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Friday February 28, @06:22PM (1 child)
Is that list exhaustive or just a list of the devices the researchers had on hand?
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday February 28, @06:44PM
Check the comment [soylentnews.org] I posted in the last iteration of this story. There's a link to the CVE with more details about affected software/firmware versions and configs.
