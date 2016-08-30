from the future-feedings-look-cloudy dept.
Petnet's smart pet feeder system is back after a week-long outage, but customers are still waiting for answers:
Petnet, the smart pet feeder backed by investors including Petco, recently experienced a week-long system outage affecting its second-generation SmartFeeders. While the startup's customer service tweeted over the weekend that its SmartFeeders and app's functionality have been restored, Petnet's lack of responsiveness continues to leave many customers frustrated and confused.
Petnet first announced on Feb. 14 that it was investigating a system outage affecting its second-generation SmartFeeders that made the feeders appear to be offline. The company said in a tweet that the SmartFeeders were still able to dispense on schedule, but several customers replied that their devices had also stopped dispensing food or weren't dispensing it on schedule.
But all is not lost. A system update announcement reports:
System Update: SmartFeeders are returning online. There will be a system reset to help stabilize your SmartFeeder's app functionality. We will promptly update you once this has been completed. Scheduled automatic feeds should still dispense on time.
Those darn customers, so impatient, unwilling to wait for their next fix to download. Please check back in one quarter of a galactic rotation. Thank you.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Friday February 28, @07:46PM (2 children)
This is just fucking stupidity by design. Why on Earth does an automated pet feeder require any kind of confirmation, processing, signalling, .etc. from a remote network?
Lemme guess.... a marketer or c-suite scum got the idea they could shut the device off for non-payment on your subscription feeder service?
Anything like this shouldn't be designed to require anything out of network. Hell, I wouldn't require it to need anything from the local network either. No reason to check into a pet feeding daemon running on my own local OpenBSD server. Why design like that in the first place?
Only reason why I would hook up networking at all, is for something like SNMP for monitoring purposes. The actual feeding mechanisms would be redundant, and all decision making by the processes fully local. Maybe SNMPv2 to change some setting remotely, but right now, I can't think of a single use case for remote changes.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Booga1 on Friday February 28, @08:02PM
That's all still too complicated. A simple motor on a timer that dispenses one unit of food per activation is all you need 99% of the time. Turn it off when it's not needed. Done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @08:07PM
PetnotSmart
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @08:09PM
My dog died because the smart pet feeder broke. I'm suing for 10 gazillion dollars.