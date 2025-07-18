from the when-will-we-see-a-Raspberry^W-Ryzen-pi? dept.
AMD Launches Ultra-Low-Power Ryzen Embedded APUs: Starting at 6W
While it doesn't get the same attention as their high-profile mobile, desktop, or server CPU offerings, AMD's embedded division is an important fourth platform for the chipmaker. To that end, this week the company is revealing its lowest-power Ryzen processors ever, with a new series of embedded chips that are designed for use in ultra-compact commercial and industrial systems.
The chips in question are the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1102G and the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1305G SoCs. These parts feature a 6 W or a configurable 8 W - 10 W TDP, respectively. Both SoCs feature two Zen cores with or without simultaneous multithreading, AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics, 1 MB L2 cache, 4 MB L3 cache, a single channel or a dual-channel memory controller, and two 10 GbE ports.
[...] Both ultra-low-power AMD Ryzen Embedded APUs will be available for the next 10 years, meaning availability will stretch all the way till 2030.
AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 Series
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday February 28, @09:31PM (1 child)
I've been disappointed with low power offerings featuring Intel chips. Neither the ASUS stick computer nor the Intel NUC computer have adequate cooling. You're okay as long as you don't strain the processor. The NUC I have can crunch numbers all day long, but exercise that 3D accelerated graphics, and it will overheat. The stick computer is even worse. Can't handle 3D accelerated graphics, and, it can't even display video. And I don't mean YouTube with the overhead of running a browser. Just playing a video in VLC or some other player will do it.. Seems the hardware accelerated MPEG4 decoding generates too much heat.
Here's hoping AMD does a better job.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Friday February 28, @09:52PM
Traditionally, AMD has run hotter and used more power, but this time they're ahead of Intel with regard to process node(7nm). Still, none of that matters if the actual system makers don't design things to handle the real world cooling needs.
Even Apple has released products that only work as advertised after you stick them in a fridge [soylentnews.org].