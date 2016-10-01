Four and a half months after its launch on a Proton-M rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Northrop Grumman's Mission Extension Vehicle[(MEV)] has made history, successfully docking with its target satellite above Geostationary Orbit to extend that satellite's lifetime well beyond the original plan.

The successful maneuver marked a groundbreaking change in how satellites are operated in orbit, with the Mission Extension Vehicle capable of not just extending a satellite's life but also moving defunct satellites to safer orbits.

[...] Two months after the MEV's launch, though, Intelsat began the process of decommissioning satellite Intelsat 901, formally removing it from service in December 2019 and transferring telecommunication customers to other satellites in its fleet. [...] After this decommissioning, Intelsat 901 was commanded to fire its thrusters to move itself into the GEO graveyard orbit. This satellite was chosen for the first MEV mission because it only had a "few months" of propellant life left according to Intelsat.

[...] The combined spacecraft stack will now perform on-orbit checkouts before MEV-1 begins relocating the combined vehicle to return Intelsat 901 into service in late-March/early-April.