Last week we made fun of Porsche for their optional giant fingerprint printed on the hood.

This week they made (trade magazine) news with something more sensible(?) Taking advantage of the "auto parking" capabilities already built into their SUVs, they've added some cameras around a dealership and service center in Ludwigsburg, Germany. They have also added an "AI" computer and communication between the car and base (also known as vehicle-to-everything, V2X).

Now when you bring your Porsche in for service, it can drive itself into the service bay. Well, not really -- it is directed by workers using a tablet. You leave it in the customer parking lot and there are no more greasy mechanics climbing into your luxury ride!

https://www.autonomousvehicleinternational.com/videos/porsche-tests-autonomous-vehicles-in-the-workshop.html (with video)

https://www.autonomousvehicleinternational.com/news/testing/porsche-drives-autonomously-in-the-workshop.html (no video, different text)

For once, someone decides to test self-driving on their own private property, rather than out on the public roads.