The tropical year

Fortunately, we have another way to define a year that can fix this problem. Instead of measuring the exact time it takes to orbit the Sun, we can instead measure the time between the vernal equinox of one year and the next.

The vernal equinox is the point in Earth's orbit where the Sun moves from the southern hemisphere of our sky to the northern one. Each year it falls on or around March 21.

The time between one equinox and the next is called the "tropical year", and is slightly shorter than the sidereal year. It comes in at 365.24219 days.

This difference is pretty small (about 20 minutes), but it equates to the amount that Earth's axis has precessed in that time - just under 1/26,000 of a full lap.