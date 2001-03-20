from the only-way-left-is-to-hack-your-own-brain dept.
Science Daily reports on a new study published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports that details how researchers have created a hybrid neural network allowing both biological and artificial neurons to communicate across the internet.
During the study, researchers based at the University of Padova in Italy cultivated rat neurons in their laboratory, whilst partners from the University of Zurich and ETH Zurich created artificial neurons on Silicon microchips. The virtual laboratory was brought together via an elaborate setup controlling nanoelectronic synapses developed at the University of Southampton. These synaptic devices are known as memristors.
The Southampton based researchers captured spiking events being sent over the internet from the biological neurons in Italy and then distributed them to the memristive synapses. Responses were then sent onward to the artificial neurons in Zurich also in the form of spiking activity. The process simultaneously works in reverse too; from Zurich to Padova. Thus, artificial and biological neurons were able to communicate bidirectionally and in real time
According to Themis Prodromakis, Professor of Nanotechnology and Director of the Centre for Electronics Frontiers at the University of Southampton,
"We are very excited with this new development. On one side it sets the basis for a novel scenario that was never encountered during natural evolution, where biological and artificial neurons are linked together and communicate across global networks; laying the foundations for the Internet of Neuro-electronics. On the other hand, it brings new prospects to neuroprosthetic technologies, paving the way towards research into replacing dysfunctional parts of the brain with AI chips."
[Ed. Note - Original article from the University of Southampton can be found here.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 01, @10:40PM (1 child)
I am implanting nano-cortical fibres in your cerebrum. They are designed to learn and mimic your neural firing patterns. Once they are in place, I will destroy the existing brain cells. We'll see if the artificial neural network is able to take over your cognitive functions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 01, @10:45PM
I MUST CONSOOM PRODUCT BEEP BEEP BOOP.