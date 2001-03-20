from the or-social-media dept.
First Amendment doesn't apply on YouTube; judges reject PragerU lawsuit:
YouTube is a private forum and therefore not subject to free-speech requirements under the First Amendment, a US appeals court ruled today. "Despite YouTube's ubiquity and its role as a public-facing platform, it remains a private forum, not a public forum subject to judicial scrutiny under the First Amendment," the court said.
PragerU, a conservative media company, sued YouTube in October 2017, claiming the Google-owned video site "unlawfully censor[ed] its educational videos and discriminat[ed] against its right to freedom of speech."
PragerU said YouTube reduced its viewership and revenue with "arbitrary and capricious use of 'restricted mode' and 'demonetization' viewer restriction filters." PragerU claimed it was targeted by YouTube because of its "political identity and viewpoint as a non-profit that espouses conservative views on current and historical events."
But a US District Court judge dismissed PragerU's lawsuit against Google and YouTube, and a three-judge panel at the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld that dismissal in a unanimous ruling today.
"PragerU's claim that YouTube censored PragerU's speech faces a formidable threshold hurdle: YouTube is a private entity. The Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government—not a private party—from abridging speech," judges wrote.
PragerU claimed that Google's "regulation and filtering of video content on YouTube is 'State action' subject to scrutiny under the First Amendment." While Google is obviously not a government agency, PragerU pointed to a previous appeals-court ruling to support its claim that "[t]he regulation of speech by a private party in a designated public forum is 'quintessentially an exclusive and traditional public function' sufficient to establish that a private party is a 'State actor' under the First Amendment." PragerU claims YouTube is a "public forum" because YouTube invites the public to use the site to engage in freedom of expression and because YouTube representatives called the site a "public forum" for free speech in testimony before Congress.
Appeals court judges were not convinced. They pointed to a Supreme Court case from last year in which plaintiffs unsuccessfully "tested a theory that resembled PragerU's approach, claiming that a private entity becomes a state actor through its 'operation' of the private property as 'a public forum for speech.'" The case involved public access channels on a cable TV system.
The Supreme Court in that case found that "merely hosting speech by others is not a traditional, exclusive public function and does not alone transform private entities into state actors subject to First Amendment constraints."
"If the rule were otherwise, all private property owners and private lessees who open their property for speech would be subject to First Amendment constraints and would lose the ability to exercise what they deem to be appropriate editorial discretion within that open forum," the Supreme Court decision last year continued.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @12:49AM (2 children)
Why they ruling against a conservative media company?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @01:07AM (1 child)
Given that SCOTUS wasn't involved -- it was a US District court and the Ninth Circuit court of appeals.
I can see how you might be confused, it's not like TFA made the distinction, let alone TFS. Oh, wait:
Are we not even bothering to read TFS anymore? Perhaps we need longer headlines.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @01:16AM
So why waste our time if the final decision hasn't been made yet?
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Monday March 02, @12:51AM
Take that facists [theverge.com]
(Score: 2, Disagree) by legont on Monday March 02, @01:24AM (3 children)
Is there a compatible public forum? No? Case closed - we are a fascist state.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @01:38AM
Are you claiming that we would not be in a fascist state if Youtube was under conservative control ?
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Monday March 02, @01:39AM
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Monday March 02, @01:42AM
Yes - it's called the web, where you can host your videos on your own server and stream them to whomever wants to see them.
You have a right to speak your piece. You don't have a right to use somebody else's public address system to amplify yourself. You don't even have a right to, for instance, put up a poster in somebody else's pub advertising whatever it is you're doing.
Also, I have to dispute PragerU's claim that their videos are "educational" in nature: It's not hard to find easily provably false statements, and even more misleading statements, in PragerU videos, which makes them not so much "educational" as "propaganda".
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!