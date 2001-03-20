from the yes-we-have-no-bananas-but-no-we-do-have-your-face dept.
Ars Technica has a "review" of the new Amazon Go Grocery store in Seattle, WA.
Apparently, the author's first thought was to engage in some petty theft, given that there are no cashiers or visible security guards.
The article is fairly verbose, with lots of photos of the
crime scene store. Overall, the new store is just like the original Amazon Go stores, but with extra surveillance features.
From the Ars article:
Because Amazon Go Grocery revolves around the same creepy, watch-you-shop system found in smaller Amazon Go shops, I encourage anyone unfamiliar with the concept to rewind to my first look at Amazon Go from early 2018. Functionally, the newest store works identically. You can't enter the shop without entering your Amazon account credentials—complete with a valid payment method—into the Amazon Go app on either iOS or Android. Which, of course, means you can't enter the store without an Internet-connected smart device.
Once the app has your Amazon information, it will generate a unique QR code. Tap this onto a gated kiosk's sensor, and after a pause, a gate will open. During this brief pause, the shop's cameras capture your likeness and begin tracking your every step and action.
[...]
Where AGG differs is its selection, which is simply bigger and more diverse. Instead of limiting its healthiest options to pre-made meals, AGG goes further to include a refrigerated wall of raw meat and seafood, a massive stock of fruits, and a wall of veggies. The latter receives the same automated water-spritzing process you'd expect from a standard grocer. (See? Amazon knows how lettuce works.)
[...]
The store's massive bathroom hallway is lined with sensors and cameras, but the bathrooms themselves do not appear to have any form of camera or sensor inside them. (I didn't take photos inside the bathroom, because I'm not DrDisrespect. You'll have to trust me on that one.) The hallway also includes a little tray outside each bathroom door where customers are encouraged to put merchandise before using the facilities. I left the only other produce in my hand at that time, a single avocado, on that tray.
[...]
This moment included a dramatic turn to the bathroom's mirror, which is when a lightbulb went off in my head. I had taken off my jacket and put it into the backpack before entering the shop. Could I confuse the cameras with a wardrobe change?
It sure seems like it.
[...]
Surprisingly, then, my "costume change" fooled Amazon Go Grocery. Everything I picked up before ducking into the loo was charged correctly. After that, the app clearly lost track of me, which may align with the receipt's claim of a 2-hour, 23-minute shopping trip, well above the 20 minutes I was actually there. And Amazon needed another hour and a half to conclude that I had picked up those first items, ducked into a bathroom, and then was incapacitated by a jacket-wearing madman with an identical beard and haircut. I hope they catch that guy. He might be armed—with a banana!
So, what say you Soylentils? Is this the future of grocery stores? Should the author be arrested and charged with shoplifting? Would you go into a store like this just so you don't have to deal with cashiers (human or automated)?
I encourage (against current best practices) reading TFA, as I left out quite a bit of detail and the many photos have descriptive text as well. Just a crazy thought.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @04:27AM (1 child)
I am actually a decade away from being a geezer, but whatever.
Buying grocery from Amazon ... that's just ...
All you millenials go on about locovore (or whatever), farmers' markets, seasonal produces, and all that, and yet it's you lot that enable Amazon grocery.
Millenials and boomers deserve each other.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @04:52AM
In my mid-60s, I feel like a late-stage boomer. Missed nearly all the fun of the 60s 'cause I wasn't old enough.
I don't even buy food from Walmart, although their big store is closer than the supermarkets in the area. Would never consider buying food from Amazon by mail. There is a Whole Foods (owned by Amazon) that is 15 minutes away, have been in there twice since it opened a few years ago. We keep meaning to get to the local farmer's markets, but the ones around here are over by noon and we always seem to get there late...
So it's not me that is supporting Amazon.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 02, @04:56AM
Did he get away with the theft of a banana? He doesn't actually state that he carried the banana out of the store, but that he was NOT CHARGED for it.
No, I won't be using anything like this. Sometimes, I actually want to study the receipt. Sometimes, I even do that before I leave the store. More often, I'll look the receipt over once I'm in the car. And, sometimes, the wife looks it over after I get home, to see if I got everything I went after. Or, to determine whether I ate a box full of candy bars, and didn't share with her.
"You bought a whole box of Reese's peanut butter cups? There aren't any in these bags. Did you eat the WHOLE BOX of peanut butter cups on the way home?"
"Well, Honey, that's only twelve peanut butter cups. You make it sound like it's a lot of peanut butter and a lot of chocolate."
