New FAA drone rule is a giant middle finger to aviation hobbyists:
More than 34,000 people have deluged the Federal Aviation Administration with comments over a proposed regulation that would require almost every drone in the sky to broadcast its location over the Internet at all times. The comments are overwhelmingly negative, with thousands of hobbyists warning that the rules would impose huge new costs on those who simply wanted to continue flying model airplanes, home-built drones, or other personally owned devices.
"These regulations could kill a hobby I love," wrote Virginian Irby Allen Jr. in a comment last week. "RC aviation has brought my family together and if these regulations are enacted we will no longer be able to fly nor be able to afford the hobby."
The new regulations probably wouldn't kill the hobby of flying radio-controlled airplanes outright, but it could do a lot of damage. Owners of existing drones and model airplanes would face new restrictions on when and where they could be used. The regulations could effectively destroy the market for kit aircraft and custom-designed drones by shifting large financial and paperwork burdens on the shoulders of consumers.
"I think it's going to be harmful to the community and harmful to the growth of the UAS industry," said Greg Reverdiau, co-founder of the Pilot Institute, in a Friday phone interview. He wrote a point-by-point critique of the FAA proposal that has circulated widely among aviation hobbyists.
The new rules are largely designed to address safety and security concerns raised by law enforcement agencies. They worry that drones flying too close to an airport could disrupt operations or even cause a crash. They also worry about terrorists using drones to deliver payloads to heavily populated areas.
To address these concerns, the new FAA rule would require all new drones weighing more than 0.55 pounds to connect over the Internet to one of several location-tracking databases (still to be developed by private vendors) and provide real-time updates on their location. That would enable the FAA or law enforcement agencies to see, at a glance, which registered drones are in any particular area.
But critics say the rules impose massive costs on thousands of law-abiding Americans who have been quietly flying model airplanes, quad-copters, and other small unmanned aircraft for years—and in many cases decades.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @05:48PM (8 children)
I am sure terrorists will fully comply with this law. I think that we should also require drones to broadcast "Evil Intent" that will totally solve the issue!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @05:51PM
The TSA will be irresponsible for compliance.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Bot on Monday March 02, @05:59PM (3 children)
I guess the drones which aren't broadcasting their position will be subject to scrutiny. That the scrutiny is able to stop a rogue drone from carrying out its mission is questionable.
Even more questionable would be the use of a drone for islamic estremism, which follows a tradition of self immolation (seen as a good thing, and improperly called martyrdom, when it's the dual opposite of it). But not all terrorists are islamists (only most of them, https://storymaps.esri.com/stories/terrorist-attacks/). [esri.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 02, @06:09PM (2 children)
Remember the Patriot missile deployments in Israel? Shooting a drone out of the sky is small-time, can probably be done with ordinance that turns to powder (and thus can be "safely" fired over civilian crowds...)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @06:14PM
Ordinance is a law—mere words on paper. It's pretty hard to take down drones with words alone, even though the FAA appears to be making a real attempt to do so. The use of ordnance, on the other hand, will be much more effective.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @06:29PM
So if an unauthorized drone is flying near an airport in Oklahoma City, it's going to get shot down by a missile?
You might see that in DC which is a no drone zone. Anywhere else... meh.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday March 02, @06:04PM
You've got it backwards. What happens when the terrorists (or local boy scout troop) gets 100 drones, all advertising their position, and sends them all to, say, the airport? Or the Governor's office?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 02, @06:07PM (1 child)
Terror drones have been a possibility since the inception of the remote controlled ANYTHING hobby. Even 50+ years ago, a simple low cost RC vehicle _could have been used_ to deliver whatever explosives or other nasty payload ANYBODY wanted with it. Ranges have increased, autonomy with GPS navigation has increased, basically: if you can get your hands of high explosives, anybody can make a terror drone out of off-the-shelf hardware in an afternoon.
These rules, if enacted, will do several things:
1) reduce the number of hobby drones in the sky, reducing the workload for domestic "security" agencies (DSAs) in vetting them
2) provide a semblance of friend/foe identification, if the hobbyist's tracking ID isn't working properly then the DSA has probable cause to blow it out of the sky
3) crush the life and soul out of a legitimate STEM hobby and significantly reduce the number of US students who develop these skills (while other countries like Iran actively encourage said skills development)
Fear and insecurity will make us weak. Long before drones need tracking handguns, assault rifles, hunting weapons (including crossbows), and recreational fireworks need similar tracking systems, for our collective safety. /s
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 02, @06:29PM
I wish I had mod points to give.
Remote RC cars, as you point out, could be used to deliver nasty payloads.
New technology on the horizon could be self-driving self-navigating RC cars. Just drive by, stop, open your door, put RC car on the pavement, and drive away. Just as drones, I'm sure that terrorist RC cars will comply with all new laws just as terrorist drones would.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 02, @06:06PM (1 child)
Wonder who arrived at that number, and how. Is that about the minimum weight that will smash the windshield out of a little Cessna? Or, does it take that much to wreck a jet engine? Or, is half a pound considered the minimum explosive payload to destroy - $item? (assuming, sort of, that a drone can carry it's own weight in payload)
A half pound drone can't really amount to much of anything. A couple small batteries weigh half a pound. Any sort of a combustion engine weighs nearly that. I suspect that a half pound drone would be lost to sight at 100 feet for most of us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @06:23PM
A package of hotdogs is 375 g.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 02, @06:14PM
I believe the year was 1982 when 14 year old me had the means, opportunity, and idea to fire a large model rocket from a friend's backyard situated underneath the glidepath for commercial air traffic into our local airport. In fact, we did fire several model rockets in that general area, intersecting the commercial traffic airspace, but it was a smaller airport with infrequent flights, and we never timed a launch to actually hit a 727... but we definitely could have, and even the cheap off-the-shelf Estes kits from the local hobby store could loft sufficient mass to do some really expensive damage to the turbine blades - on takeoff they might even put the safety of the people on-board at risk.
In other words, if they're just starting to worry, they're about 50 years late to the party.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 02, @06:31PM
Forgot: can't force major internet platforms to host your 'speech'.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Monday March 02, @06:17PM
They don't want people spying on them. The state has to maintain its advantage.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Monday March 02, @06:37PM
