Until the 1980s, big companies in America tended to take a paternalistic attitude toward their workforce. Many corporate CEOs took pride in taking care of everyone who worked at their corporate campuses. Business leaders loved to tell stories about someone working their way up from the mailroom to a C-suite office.
But this began to change in the 1980s. Wall Street investors demanded that companies focus more on maximizing returns for shareholders. An emerging corporate orthodoxy held that a company should focus on its "core competence"—the one or two functions that truly sets it apart from other companies—while contracting out other functions to third parties.
Often, companies found they could save money this way. Big companies often pay above the market rate for routine services like cleaning offices, answering phones, staffing a cafeteria, or working on an assembly line. Putting these services out for competitive bid helped the companies get these functions completed at rock-bottom rates, while avoiding the hassle of managing employees. It also saved them from having to pay the same generous benefits they offered to higher-skilled employees.
Of course, the very things that made the new arrangement attractive for big companies made it lousy for the affected workers. Not only were companies trying to spend less money on these services, but now there were companies in the middle taking a cut. Once a job got contracted out, it was much less likely to become a first step up the corporate ladder. It's hard to work your way up from the mailroom if the mailroom is run by a separate contracting firm.
[...] The existence of such a two-tier workplace is especially ironic in Silicon Valley, a region that takes pride in its egalitarian ethos. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt gave a remarkably candid assessment of the situation in 2012, in a statement quoted by author Chrystia Freeland.
"Many tech companies solved this problem by having the lowest-paid workers not actually be employees. They’re contracted out," Schmidt said. "We can treat them differently, because we don’t really hire them. The person who’s cleaning the bathroom is not exactly the same sort of person. Which I find sort of offensive, but it is the way it’s done."
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @11:24PM
If you spent less time watching reality TV, you could have become a CEO and retired by now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @11:36PM (2 children)
Why is this 'news' ??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @11:48PM (1 child)
No, I think this is something different. Isn't gig economy like Uber where an individual contracts directly with the customer, while Uber mediates the transaction (and takes a fee)?
This is contracted labor, the best/worst example I know is a local R&D company, several hundred employees and fairly large buildings with other high-tech tenants. Some of the work onsite is classified. Through the 1970s they always had their own security force and regular visitors (I was one) would get to know the guards--made for a very secure place because the guards had time to worry about anyone they didn't recognize as a regular. Labor relations were generally good and the turnover in the guard staff was minimal.
New owners of the company in the late 1980s switched to a rent-a-cop security service. All of a sudden the morale of the whole place changed. Security staff was always changing (because the service didn't pay well or have good benefits). Because of the rapid turnover, the guards were checking everyone all the time, very annoying--could never get to know any of them. For a brief period one of the rent-a-guards was an ex-military guy who (a few years later) was convicted for domestic terrorist bombing!
Company changed hands back to local/management ownership sometime in the 2000s and they quickly went back to employing guards as regular employees. And morale is back up across the whole place (I still have business there every month or two).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @12:02AM
"No, I think this is something different."
Nope, just the same shit that has existed in Hollywood for decades.
Movie producers don't hire workers, they contract it all out.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by CheesyMoo on Tuesday March 03, @12:00AM
I am a contract worker for an institution owned by an international company that is further owned by a larger internationaler company.
Their entire business model seems to be making their current offerings more "efficient". That is, not improving services or offering newer services, just "stream-lining" the humans that shovel the shit and never questioning the fundamental service.
Basically it means that people that get paid more than you figure out how to get more work out of you and pay you less. Rinse and repeat for every layer of middle managers ...
Now this isn't exactly news, and I only shared my experience because I am sitting here collecting a paycheck from this company simultaneously wishing that I could actually improve it or just watch it burn to the ground.
It may be best to encourage you children to take their lemonade stands a bit more seriously.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @12:09AM (1 child)
"Until the 1980s, big companies in America tended to take a paternalistic attitude toward their workforce."
And assholes like Welsh helped drive the 'fuck staff' attitudes we have today.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @12:26AM
Well, let's not lay it *all* at the feet of MBAs.
The truth is that the fattest times for American workers were during the post WW2 years, when half the world had been bombed into oblivion, leaving the US untouched. It's easy to be generous with pay when you have limited competition. As the years dragged on, countries rebuilt and new foreign suppliers came online. Globalization in the 1990s took that into overdrive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @12:25AM
It's actually https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technocapitalism [wikipedia.org]