Great Tits are Killing Birds and Eating Their Brains. Climate Change May be to Blame.

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday March 03, @01:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the ~blame dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Every year, little black-and-white birds called pied flycatchers make the lengthy trek from sub-saharan Africa to northern Europe to feast on caterpillars, claim a nest, and have babies. This typically goes off without a hitch, and the birds return to Africa a few months later, offspring in tow. But recently, some flycatchers have arrived to find their nesting sites occupied by haughty, territorial great tits. And those birds don't just chase flycatchers away—they brutally attack them, kill them, and eat their brains.

Source: https://www.popsci.com/great-tits-murder-climate-change/

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday March 03, @01:14AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday March 03, @01:14AM (#965780) Journal

    A Woody Allen version of Birds [nostalgiacentral.com]

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 03, @01:18AM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday March 03, @01:18AM (#965781)

    Great Tits are pretty bad-ass birds without being stressed by climate change, they'll kill and eat basically whatever they can.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 03, @01:18AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Tuesday March 03, @01:18AM (#965782)

    I still can't make a fark.com ready headline out of this.

    Pretty sure that when I wake up tomorrow morning this will be in my morning feed with a headline I didn't think of:)

  • (Score: 2) by theluggage on Tuesday March 03, @01:22AM (1 child)

    by theluggage (1797) on Tuesday March 03, @01:22AM (#965784)

    Remember folks, they may look pretty and sing nicely, but under that fluff they're just tiny, flying velociraptors...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @01:33AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @01:33AM (#965790)

      I can't leave my apartment for fear of great tits.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @01:45AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @01:45AM (#965796)

    I was confused until I figured out that Tits are apparently also a bird ...

