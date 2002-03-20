from the ~blame dept.
Every year, little black-and-white birds called pied flycatchers make the lengthy trek from sub-saharan Africa to northern Europe to feast on caterpillars, claim a nest, and have babies. This typically goes off without a hitch, and the birds return to Africa a few months later, offspring in tow. But recently, some flycatchers have arrived to find their nesting sites occupied by haughty, territorial great tits. And those birds don't just chase flycatchers away—they brutally attack them, kill them, and eat their brains.
Source: https://www.popsci.com/great-tits-murder-climate-change/
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday March 03, @01:14AM
A Woody Allen version of Birds [nostalgiacentral.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 03, @01:18AM
Great Tits are pretty bad-ass birds without being stressed by climate change, they'll kill and eat basically whatever they can.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 03, @01:18AM
I still can't make a fark.com ready headline out of this.
Pretty sure that when I wake up tomorrow morning this will be in my morning feed with a headline I didn't think of:)
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Tuesday March 03, @01:22AM (1 child)
Remember folks, they may look pretty and sing nicely, but under that fluff they're just tiny, flying velociraptors...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @01:33AM
I can't leave my apartment for fear of great tits.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @01:45AM
I was confused until I figured out that Tits are apparently also a bird ...