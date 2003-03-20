Stories
This Program Will Make You Invisible (to Your Webcam)

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday March 03, @04:48AM   Printer-friendly
upstart writes in with an IRC submission

Have you ever fantasized about pulling a vanishing act? One minute you're there, the next you're not. It's a fantasy that comes on especially strong, for me, when I'm stuck in a remote meeting. I'm sitting on my webcam, waiting for everyone to say their piece, and wishing I could just remove myself from the picture. Now, there's a program that will let you do just that.

It's called Disappearing People and it's the work of Google web engineer Jason Mayes. "This code attempts to learn over time the makeup of the background of a video such that I can attempt to remove any humans from the scene," Mayes wrote on his GitHub. "This is all happening in real time, in the browser, using TensorFlow."

[...] It's not perfect. When playing with it, I'd often see the bricked outline of my body moving across my room. It didn't remove me from the picture so much as cover me over with glitchy looking copies of my room. But it happens in real time, and that's still impressive.

Go here if you'd like to try removing yourself from the equation.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @05:17AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @05:17AM (#965864)

    I might pay a couple bucks for a decent Predator style distortion to be displayed in real time. Just for fun.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @05:19AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @05:19AM (#965866)

    Piece of tape over the laptop camera.

