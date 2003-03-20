To help get her in the door, Black Hills made Rita a fake badge, a business card, and a "manager's" card with John's contact info on it. Assuming she got inside, she would then take photos of the facility's access points and physical security features. Rather than have her try to hack any computers herself, John equipped Rita with so-called Rubber Duckies, malicious USB sticks that she would plug into every device she could. The thumb drives would beacon back to her Black Hills colleagues and give them access to the prison's systems. Then they could work on the digital side of the pen test remotely, while Rita continued her rampage.

[...] Pen testers usually try to get in and out of a facility as quickly as possible to avoid arousing suspicion.

[...] "It gets to be about an hour, and I'm panicking," he says. "And I'm thinking I should have thought it through, because we all went in the same car so I'm out in the middle of nowhere at a pie shop with no way to get to her."

Suddenly, the Black Hills laptops began blinking with activity. Rita had done it. The USB drives she had planted were creating so-called web shells, which gave the team at the café access to various computers and servers inside the prison. Strand remembers one colleague yelling out: "Your mom's OK!"

In fact, Rita had encountered no resistance at all inside the prison. She told the guards at the entrance that she was conducting a surprise health inspection and they not only allowed her in, but let her keep her cell phone, with which she recorded the entire operation. In the facility's kitchen, she checked the temperatures in refrigerators and freezers, pretended to swab for bacteria on the floors and counters, looked for expired food, and took photos.

But Rita also asked to see employee work areas and break areas, the prison's network operations center, and even the server room—all allegedly to check for insect infestations, humidity levels, and mold. No one said no. She was even allowed to roam the prison alone, giving her ample time to take photos and plant her Rubber Duckies.

At the end of the "inspection," the prison director asked Rita to visit his office and suggest how the facility might improve its food service practices. She ran through some concerns, informed by decades being on the other side of health inspections. Then she handed him a specially prepared USB drive. The state had a helpful self-assessment checklist, she told the director, that he could use going forward to identify issues before an inspector showed up.

The Microsoft Word document was tainted with a malicious macro. When the prison boss clicked, he inadvertently gave Black Hills access to his computer.

"We were just dumbfounded," Strand says. "It was an overwhelming success. And there's a lot to take from it for the security community about fundamental weaknesses and the importance in institutional security of politely challenging authority. Even if someone says they're an elevator inspector or a health inspector or whatever, we need to do better about asking people questions. Don't blindly assume."