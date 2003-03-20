from the how-many-green-men-have-we-found? dept.
[Editor's note: We have been unable to corroborate this story from GHacks. A search on Google has found there are other reports of this, but they all refer to a forum that no longer corroborates this report. It seems there was — something — but that it is not now visible on their site. See, too, the "Previously" section at the bottom which suggests this story may be in error. Can any Soylentil shed some light on this? --martyb]
SETI@Home's Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence comes to an end - gHacks Tech News:
SETI@Home will go into hibernation on March 31, 2020. The distributed computing project was launched in 1999 to analyze data provided by the radio telescope Arecibo in Puerto Rico. Later on, data from the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia and Parkes Observatory in Australia were added.
SETI@Home -- SETI stands for Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence -- broke down the signals into packets which it then distributed to connected computer systems. These computer systems, often operated by volunteers from around the world, would then be used to analyze the data and transfer results back to the project.
[...] The project maintainers at UC Berkeley provide two reasons for the decision:
- The project is "at a point of diminishing returns" as it has "analyzed all the data" that is needed "for now".
- Managing the distributed processing of data is a lot of work and time is required to complete the "back-end analysis of the results" that have been obtained already.
Hibernation means that the project is not disappearing from the face of the earth. The project website and forums remain open and the distributed computing resources of SETI@Home may be used by other scientific research projects to focus on areas such as "cosmology or pulsar research". Seti@Home may start distributing work again if that happens and the project team will make an announcement if a new research project has been found.
New Technologies, Strategies Expanding Search for Extraterrestrial Life
New technologies, strategies expanding search for extraterrestrial life:
Emerging technologies and new strategies are opening a revitalized era in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI). New discovery capabilities, along with the rapidly-expanding number of known planets orbiting stars other than the Sun, are spurring innovative approaches by both government and private organizations, according to a panel of experts speaking at a meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Seattle, Washington.
New approaches will not only expand upon but also go beyond the traditional SETI technique of searching for intelligently-generated radio signals, first pioneered by Frank Drake's Project Ozma in 1960. Scientists now are designing state-of-the-art techniques to detect a variety of signatures that can indicate the possibility of extraterrestrial technologies. Such "technosignatures" can range from the chemical composition of a planet's atmosphere, to laser emissions, to structures orbiting other stars, among others.
The National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) and the privately-funded SETI Institute announced an agreement to collaborate on new systems to add SETI capabilities to radio telescopes operated by NRAO. The first project will develop a system to piggyback on the National Science Foundation's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) that will provide data to a state-of-the-art technosignature search system.
"As the VLA conducts its usual scientific observations, this new system will allow for an additional and important use for the data we're already collecting," said NRAO Director Tony Beasley. "Determining whether we are alone in the Universe as technologically capable life is among the most compelling questions in science, and NRAO telescopes can play a major role in answering it," Beasley continued.
"The SETI Institute will develop and install an interface on the VLA permitting unprecedented access to the rich data stream continuously produced by the telescope as it scans the sky," said Andrew Siemion, Bernard M. Oliver Chair for SETI at the SETI Institute and Principal Investigator for the Breakthrough Listen Initiative at the University of California, Berkeley. "This interface will allow us to conduct a powerful, wide-area SETI survey that will be vastly more complete than any previous such search," he added.
Humanity is apparently the best the universe has to offer.
At least until we discover subspace / quantum communications.
Seriously, if there is ever the hope of communicating between the stars then radio waves just aren't it. Even if they are the only option they are so slow as to basically be useless. Anyone communicating across distances with our current level of tech will be using tight beam lasers or something similar, and it would be quite unlikely that Earth would be in the cone to intercept many of these or have the equipment in place to catch them if they do.
If there is no FTL communication at the least then the only method will be sending out time capsules of extended transmissions. If there is FTL then there are some very amused aliens somewhere laughing at humans concluding that they are alone in the universe. Well ok, probably not laughing, they probably went through it themselves.
Maybe the only?
For certain values of intelligent.
I wonder how much the government is paying them to shut this down? And what findings are they trying to cover up?
lol
The government pays them to remain open, so all they have to do is stop. I wouldn't put much money on them trying to cover anything up, not with this administration. Remember, Trump is "draining the swamp" which is code for installing his own corrupt lackeys while defunding every government program he can. The NSF is unlikely to be viewed favorably by Trump & Co.
Don't worry though, Mexico is totally paying for the wall, and your social security is safe from those thieving politicians cause Trump is too rich to care about money and he isn't a politician. Aaaahhhhyyuppp.
The aliens coerced the government into using invisible brain lasers to prevent us from discovering how to contain COVID-19. The aliens are shutting down SETI @ home, for the same reason, that we might discover the secret information! Their is no such thing as a tin foil hat that is too tight. I strongly recommend using two layers of aluminum foil, which more than doubles the effectiveness. This is due to a resonance effect that builds up between the two layers of foil at exactly double the frequency of the government's invisible brain lasers! You can further increase the effectiveness of your aluminum headwear by an additional 37 % if you fashion it with two antennas on top instead of one. Just FYI. But keep this information quiet!
Join button still active https://setiathome.ssl.berkeley.edu/signup.php [berkeley.edu]