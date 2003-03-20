from the How-old-is-Betteridge? dept.
Whether ageing can be cured or not, there are arguments for thinking about it like a disease. But there are major pitfalls, too.
The first depiction of humanity's obsession with curing death is The Epic of Gilgamesh—which, dating back to at least 1800 B.C., is also one of the first recorded works of literature, period. Centuries later, the ancient Roman playwright Terentius declared, "Old age itself is a sickness," and Cicero argued "we must struggle against [old age], as against a disease." In 450 B.C., Herodotus wrote about the fountain of youth, a restorative spring that reverses aging and inspired explorers such as Ponce de León. But what once was a mythical holy grail is now seemingly within tantalizing reach. As humans' understanding and knowledge of science and technology have increased, so too have our life spans.
[...] Maybe the ancients weren't wrong, and aging can be not only delayed but cured like a disease. Over the years, the movement to classify aging as a disease has gained momentum not only from longevity enthusiasts but also from scientists. In 1954, Robert M. Perlman published a paper in the Journal of American Geriatrics Society called "The Aging Syndrome" in which he called aging a "disease complex." Since then, others have jumped on board, including gerontologists frustrated by a lack of funding to study the aging process itself.
[...] However, labeling aging itself as a disease is both misleading and detrimental. Pathologizing a universal process makes it seem toxic. In our youth-obsessed society, ageism already runs rampant in Hollywood, the job market, and even presidential races. And calling aging a disease doesn't address critical questions about why we age in the first place. Instead of calling aging a disease, scientists should aim to identify and treat the underlying processes that cause aging and age-related cellular deterioration.
Medical understanding of that cellular deterioration began in 1962, when Leonard Hayflick, professor of anatomy at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, made fundamental breakthroughs to understanding aging: He discovered a limit to how many times typical human cells divide before they become senescent, or exhausted. Before then, scientists had assumed human cells were immortal. Hayflick also figured out that telomeres, which cap the ends of chromosomes and prevent them from fraying, much like plastic tips preserve the ends of shoelaces, shorten each time a cell divides. When the telomeres get short enough, a cell stops dividing.
[...] Many gerontologists distinguish between "health span" and "life span," the length of time someone enjoys relative good health versus the length of someone's life. Longevity while in poor health, pain, or with limitations that sap quality of life makes little sense. Fleming urges "regulators and public policy makers to embrace healthspan as an organizing focus for facilitating the development of medicine that target aging and chronic diseases." This shift would promote research on disease-causing processes, which could help us prevent more age-related diseases, not just manage them.
As gerontologists Sean Leng and Brian Kennedy put it, "Aging is the climate change of health care." The Population Reference Bureau predicts that 100 million Americans will be 65 or older by 2060. How will we care for this population? It's daunting to think about one's own aging, let alone the 16 percent of the world's population who will be seniors[sic] citizens by midcentury. A big-picture approach focused on the processes of aging—processes we share with nearly all living organisms—will put us on a path not only to longer lives but to healthier ones.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 03, @05:48PM (2 children)
One of the major pitfalls of medical science is that quantity of life is more often measured than quality of life.
Average life expectancy has roughly doubled in the last 300 years [ourworldindata.org], but... far more people are living in warehouses for the aged where quality of life is certainly questionable.
For myself I do hope to live to 100+ years, but even moreso I hope I die before I get old.
Bingo! ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @06:08PM
I saw this the other day [c-span.org], and these folks seem to agree with you.
Which is good, since most of them are researching reversal of aging.
On of the interesting points they make is that it's not so much that they're concerned about time passage, but about addressing "aging-related" diseases.
It's worth a view, IMHO.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday March 03, @06:02PM (2 children)
If old age is a disease, death has a 100% cure rate.
Of course, if you consider old age a disease, then so is life. After all, live long enough and you'll get old. So the best way to prevent that ... well, we're working on it, judging by the news.
Welcome to Logan's Run, where nobody lives past 30.
(Score: 1, Disagree) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday March 03, @07:01PM
I think that the situation like the Star Trek: TNG episode Half a Life [wikipedia.org] is more reasonable: A society teaches its members since birth that they are to be euthanized at age 60, but it is an honorable and unscary death and something that should be looked forward to rather than feared.
The problem is the vain cocksuckers like Silicon Valley execs who believe that extending the human age is a good thing because they're so far up their own asses that they want to live forever like gods.
If old age is a disease, I caught it from some bastard who didn't wash their hands.
It will eventually get rid of boomers, none too soon.
Whose basement will you live in then?
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday March 03, @06:24PM
"It will eventually get rid of boomers, none too soon."
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday March 03, @06:16PM
From TFS:
That's because aging, towards the end of one's lifespan, is toxic. Deadly toxic.
This is conflating three separate issues:
Using ageism as a blanket term when we're talking about extending lifespans and then painting it with the "youth-obsessed" brush is either disingenuous, stupid, or both. The core issue here is medical. Not employment, hollywood, or politics. And in the medical sense: aging is toxic.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday March 03, @06:22PM (2 children)
Often, those who oppose postponing or reversing aging start arguing against "immortality".
This is a false argument. If we cure aging, that won't keep you from dying. Even if you get to 300 years before dying in an accident or natural disaster (and it's likely something will get you before then) it's still an eyeblink compared to immortality.
Let's say you find a way to armor yourself as a brain in a box or transfer your consciousness to some very basic protected level of the universe, quess what. The universe won't last forever. The big rip, or heat death or whatever cosmic destiny is most favored at the moment will get you.
So, bottom line: No one gets out alive.
Now, given that reality, I'm strongly in favor of research that increases the healthy lifespan of humans. We have a period of increasing infirmity that can turn old age into a living hell when modern medicine keeps us barely alive but completely incapacitated. It would be far better to have a longer period of life where the person is still active and in pretty good health and then a quick decline, or sudden end in an accident.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @06:28PM (1 child)
Dying in those causes is trivial to prevent compared with aging. There are very, very few accidents that aren't preventable. Natural disasters can't be prevented, but the death rates from those had been plummeting as we get better at predicting them and mitigating the effects.
So, curing aging would more or less be immortality for all practical reasons, as everything else is trivial to solve by comparison.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday March 03, @06:36PM
"Dying in those causes is trivial to prevent compared with aging."
And your evidence of this is what? A well thought out "gut feeling"?
Unless you get full Drexlerian nanotech, backup copies and automated reconstitution (of something that is identical to you but may not be you, BTW), the chunky salsa rule still applies. (And my semi-educated guess is that's a lot more than trivial compared to retarding the course of aging.)
Oh, you can put it off for a time depending on how much resources you spend on it, but probability is inevitable. And again, not matter how long that is, it's an eyeblink compared to forever.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @06:43PM
A disease is a pathogen or cancer that multiplies out of control.
If you remove the one cap on human population growth
then humanity will be the disease that multiplies out of control.
Some say it already has
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Tuesday March 03, @07:00PM