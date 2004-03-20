Today Alphabet is announcing Tidal, an X division moonshot project with the goal of preserving the ocean's ability to support life and help feed humanity sustainably. Tidal's initial goal is to develop technologies that will give us a better understanding of what's happening under water, with a focus on helping fish farmers to run and grow their operations in environmentally friendly ways.

[...] To achieve its early goal, Tidal has developed an underwater camera system coupled with computer vision and other AI techniques to track and monitor thousands of individual fish as they develop. The electrical components had to be developed to withstand the extreme cold and crushing pressures of the ocean's unforgiving salt water environment. The system can also interpret behaviors not visible to farmers.

By logging eating behavior and environmental data like temperature and oxygen levels, the farmers can make smarter decisions about how to manage their pens, according to Davé. And healthy fish require fewer antibiotics, a concern amongst environmentalists.