Alphabet's Tidal moonshot tracks individual fish to help sustainably feed humanity
Today Alphabet is announcing Tidal, an X division moonshot project with the goal of preserving the ocean's ability to support life and help feed humanity sustainably. Tidal's initial goal is to develop technologies that will give us a better understanding of what's happening under water, with a focus on helping fish farmers to run and grow their operations in environmentally friendly ways.
[...] To achieve its early goal, Tidal has developed an underwater camera system coupled with computer vision and other AI techniques to track and monitor thousands of individual fish as they develop. The electrical components had to be developed to withstand the extreme cold and crushing pressures of the ocean's unforgiving salt water environment. The system can also interpret behaviors not visible to farmers.
By logging eating behavior and environmental data like temperature and oxygen levels, the farmers can make smarter decisions about how to manage their pens, according to Davé. And healthy fish require fewer antibiotics, a concern amongst environmentalists.
Blog post. Also at Financial Times.
Related: No water? No soil? No problem: Aquaponics Provides Fresh, Organic Produce
Mapping the Global Potential for Marine Aquaculture
Related Stories
three years ago, Stan Lyons, owner of Malamalama Farm in Honaunau, looked over his devastated coffee crop, lost to the cherry borer beetle, and asked himself, "What's next? I've got no water and no soil."
http://westhawaiitoday.com/news/local-news/no-water-no-soil-no-problem-aquaponics-provides-fresh-organic-produce
Seen the above the other day , in comments on the New Jersey article someone brought up Aquaponics .
Aquaponics is a specific arena of organic farming that is based on fish ponds and an enclosed hydro-circulation system. The foundation of Lyons' entire operation is a 5-by-10-foot fish pond that is 5 feet deep and built in cement and under cover. All the water for the system is from catchment, and fueled by 20 or so tilapia and koi that glide past in blends of orange, white and black. "In a true aquaponic system, you're supposed to eat the fish too," Lyons explained. "But we can't do that. These guys are our pets." In a typical aquaculture system, the pond water generates waste product from the fish. Aquaponics puts that by-product to work. Leading away by gravity feed from the pond, the water flows into a filter tank that divides the solid material and the water. That is the first stage of its nutrient breakdown. The bottom of the filter tank has a valve that allows the solid material to be collected. "This is incredible organic fertilizer. I put it directly on my raised beds and the results are phenomenal," Lyons added.
Off-shore aquaculture using existing technologies could provide the entire world's seafood needs using a very small percentage of the global ocean area, although economic, environmental, and social constraints still exist:
Mapping the global potential for marine aquaculture (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41559-017-0257-9) (DX)
Here, we map the biological production potential for marine aquaculture across the globe using an innovative approach that draws from physiology, allometry and growth theory. Even after applying substantial constraints based on existing ocean uses and limitations, we find vast areas in nearly every coastal country that are suitable for aquaculture. The development potential far exceeds the space required to meet foreseeable seafood demand; indeed, the current total landings of all wild-capture fisheries could be produced using less than 0.015% of the global ocean area. This analysis demonstrates that suitable space is unlikely to limit marine aquaculture development and highlights the role that other factors, such as economics and governance, play in shaping growth trajectories. We suggest that the vast amount of space suitable for marine aquaculture presents an opportunity for countries to develop aquaculture in a way that aligns with their economic, environmental and social objectives.
[...] We found that over 11,400,000 km2 are potentially suitable for fish and over 1,500,000 km2 could be developed for bivalves. Both fish and bivalve aquaculture showed expansive potential across the globe, including both tropical and temperate countries (Figs. 1 and 2 and Supplementary Table 3). However, as would be predicted by metabolic theory, many of the areas with the highest GPI were located in warm, tropical regions. The total potential production is considerable: if all areas designated as suitable in this analysis were developed (assuming no further economic, environmental or social constraints), we estimate that approximately 15 billion tonnes of finfish could be grown every year—over 100 times the current global seafood consumption.
