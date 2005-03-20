from the bigger,better,-faster dept.
El Capitan Supercomputer Detailed: AMD CPUs & GPUs To Drive 2 Exaflops of Compute
This afternoon the DOE and HPE are announcing the architectural details of the [El Capitan] supercomputer, revealing that AMD will be providing both the CPUs and accelerators (GPUs), as well as revising the performance estimate for the supercomputer. Already expected to be the fastest of the US's exascale systems, El Capitan was originally commissioned as a 1.5 exaflop system seven months ago. However thanks to some late configuration changes, the DOE now expects the system to reach 2 exaflops once it's fully installed, which would cement its place at the top of the US's supercomputer inventory.
Overall, El Capitan is the second (and apparently final) system being built as part of the US DOE's CORAL-2 program for supercomputers. Like the similar Frontier system, El Capitan comes with a $600 million price tag and is intended to ensure the US's leadership in supercomputers in the exascale era. LLNL will be using the system to replace Sierra, their current IBM Power 9 + NVIDIA Volta supercomputer. All told, El Capitan will be 16 times more powerful than the system it replaces. LLNL will be using it primary for nuclear weapons modeling – substituting for actual weapon testing – while the system will also see secondary use as a research system in other fields, particularly those where machine learning can be applied.
[...] On the CPU side of matters, AMD will be supplying a standard version of their Zen 4-based "Genoa" EPYC processor. As it's still two generations out from AMD's current wares, the amount of information on Zen 4/Genoa is limited, but AMD is promising support for next-generation memory, Infinity Fabric 3, as well as broad promises of both single and multi-threaded performance leadership. Notably, this is a greater level of detail on the CPU than we currently have for Frontier, which is using an unspecified and customized next-generation EPYC CPU.
See also: AMD's CPU-to-GPU Infinity Fabric Detailed
Also at Wccftech.
Previously: Cray and AMD Will Build a 1.5 Exaflops Supercomputer by 2021
Cray and AMD will build an exascale supercomputer for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory:
AMD today announced that it will partner with Cray to build Frontier, a supercomputer capable of "exascale" performance — one that can complete at least a quintillion floating point computations ("flops") per second, where a flop equals two 15-digit numbers multiplied together — for weather system simulation, subatomic particle modeling, and more. The two companies expect it will be the world's fastest supercomputer when it's delivered in 2021, with more than 1.5 exaflops of theoretical performance — roughly 50 times the speed of today's top supercomputers and faster than the top 160 combined. Frontier will be built at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
[...] Driving Frontier's breakthrough compute is what AMD claims is the first "fully optimized" GPU and CPU design for supercomputing. It features a custom AMD Epyc processor packing a future Zen core architecture designed for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI workloads, along with a graphics processing unit (GPU) in AMD's Radeon Instinct product lineup of server accelerators. The GPUs feature HPC engines, "extensive" mixed precision operations, and high-bandwidth memory, and they're linked together — one Epyc processor to four Instinct graphics cards — by AMD's Infinity Fabric and Cray Slingshot high-bandwidth system interconnect architectures.
Also at AnandTech and The Verge.
See also: AMD's Supercomputer Deal Is a 'Landmark Win' for Chip Maker, Analyst Says
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday March 05, @07:57PM (2 children)
This one supercomputer cost more than the entire fusion energy research budget for the US, all projects put together.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 05, @08:29PM (1 child)
H-bombs are quite energetic.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday March 05, @08:35PM
I just like to keep score in the useful for the future of the country vs useful for killing people game.
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday March 05, @08:39PM (3 children)
I always find it fascinating that the US Department of Energy is responsible for nukes and their development. With that name, you'd think their remit would be limited to production and distribution of gas and electricity.
Energy, used for destroying other countries.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday March 05, @08:50PM (1 child)
You'd also think the departman of defense wouldn't be involved in invading other countries, the department of education wouldn't be responsible mostly for shutting down schools, the department of justice wasn't responsible for major injustices.
Newspeak is quite normal for american governance.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday March 05, @09:23PM
The Department of Defence used to be known as the War Department. War is bad, but defence is good, I suppose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @09:18PM
The US Department of Entropy is responsible for cleansing other countries.