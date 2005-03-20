from the Memory-Garbage-Collection dept.
It is time for a quiz slightly biased toward older, larger systems giving old farts an unfair advantage.
Remember: googling the answers is cheating but we have no way of enforcing it. But it is less fun.
1. What is the advantage of unidirectional printing on a dot-matrix printer?
2. What is the distance between the black marks on a thick yellow ethernet cable (10BASE5)?
3. Which CPU did the SuperMAX from DDE have? (trick question)
4. How do you exit from a DOS program (interrupt number + subfunction)
5. Which interactive game from 1986 had the settings tame..lewd, and a scratch'n'sniff card was in the box?
6. Why is a memory dump called a "core" ?
7. Which CPU did the Siemens PC-D have?
8. Which new features were in the file system in DOS 2.x when compared to DOS 1.x ?
9. What is the visual administration tool in AIX called?
10. Name the file server in the Amoeba OS.
11. What is the biggest difference between C64 joysticks and PC-joysticks (we are talking about the original ones that had to connect to a game port)?
12. What is the maximum line length in COBOL? (trick question)
13. Where is the main office of the Sirius Cybernetics Complaints Department located?
14. "eioio" instruction on Power. What does it do?
15. Before Borland introduced their TurboVision, which toolkit was widespread for implementing windows/ISAM-files in Turbo Pascal?
16. Why is the Unix function for creating a file called "creat" and not "create"?
17. When was SMP supported by Windows? And OS/2?
18. Which number did the Fidonet nets have in your country? (bonus point if you remember your matrix address)
19. How do you mark a block in Wordstar?
20. Which came first: Amiga, Norton Commander, or HP Laserjet?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:34PM
thanks for the memories
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:34PM
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Thursday March 05, @11:43PM (1 child)
I guess I'm not an old fart, as I only know one answer without Googling, and I only know it because I worked for a bank from 2003 to 2014. (It's number 12, the COBOL question. And I know why it's a trick question...but I ain't telling.)
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Friday March 06, @12:00AM
Well, I must be an even older fart, because I know number 6 (either that or a pervert because I know the answer to number 5). All of the rest of these seem to assume you worked with PCs rather than "real computers" during the mid-to-late eighties. Sadly, I also know the answer to number 16.
That is all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:46PM
Had something to do with clothing and
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:51PM
If you turn on bi-directional printing
alternate lines look
like this.
and then this....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:56PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:57PM (2 children)
Number Six:
Was the character played by Patrick McGoohan in The Prisoner [wikipedia.org].
Number Nine:
Paul is dead.
Number twelve:
Number 17:
Keith Hernandez [wikipedia.org], of course!
kthxbye
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @12:07AM
#9
In graphical mode, describe what the "man" does in smit.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Friday March 06, @12:24AM
"Keith Hernandez"
Who's on first.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @12:23AM
"1. What is the advantage of unidirectional printing on a dot-matrix printer?"
I'm guessing the bidirectional ones are faster but perhaps the unidirectional ones are cheaper and jam less?
IIRC if the unidirectional one jammed you can often fix it by pushing the header back to its starting position because only the printer can move it in the opposite direction (can't remember if there was a way to move it in the opposite direction with the printer off?). If a bidirectional one got stuck you couldn't easily push it in either direction (did they have a way you can do that, like a lever you can push or pull, can't remember?)?
It's been so long and I was so young when those things were around that I can't really remember.