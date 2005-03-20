It is time for a quiz slightly biased toward older, larger systems giving old farts an unfair advantage.

Remember: googling the answers is cheating but we have no way of enforcing it. But it is less fun.

1. What is the advantage of unidirectional printing on a dot-matrix printer?

2. What is the distance between the black marks on a thick yellow ethernet cable (10BASE5)?

3. Which CPU did the SuperMAX from DDE have? (trick question)

4. How do you exit from a DOS program (interrupt number + subfunction)

5. Which interactive game from 1986 had the settings tame..lewd, and a scratch'n'sniff card was in the box?

6. Why is a memory dump called a "core" ?

7. Which CPU did the Siemens PC-D have?

8. Which new features were in the file system in DOS 2.x when compared to DOS 1.x ?

9. What is the visual administration tool in AIX called?

10. Name the file server in the Amoeba OS.

11. What is the biggest difference between C64 joysticks and PC-joysticks (we are talking about the original ones that had to connect to a game port)?

12. What is the maximum line length in COBOL? (trick question)

13. Where is the main office of the Sirius Cybernetics Complaints Department located?

14. "eioio" instruction on Power. What does it do?

15. Before Borland introduced their TurboVision, which toolkit was widespread for implementing windows/ISAM-files in Turbo Pascal?

16. Why is the Unix function for creating a file called "creat" and not "create"?

17. When was SMP supported by Windows? And OS/2?

18. Which number did the Fidonet nets have in your country? (bonus point if you remember your matrix address)

19. How do you mark a block in Wordstar?

20. Which came first: Amiga, Norton Commander, or HP Laserjet?