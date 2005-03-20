Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Old Fart's Quiz

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday March 05, @11:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the Memory-Garbage-Collection dept.
/dev/random

isj writes:

It is time for a quiz slightly biased toward older, larger systems giving old farts an unfair advantage.
Remember: googling the answers is cheating but we have no way of enforcing it. But it is less fun.

1. What is the advantage of unidirectional printing on a dot-matrix printer?
2. What is the distance between the black marks on a thick yellow ethernet cable (10BASE5)?
3. Which CPU did the SuperMAX from DDE have? (trick question)
4. How do you exit from a DOS program (interrupt number + subfunction)
5. Which interactive game from 1986 had the settings tame..lewd, and a scratch'n'sniff card was in the box?
6. Why is a memory dump called a "core" ?
7. Which CPU did the Siemens PC-D have?
8. Which new features were in the file system in DOS 2.x when compared to DOS 1.x ?
9. What is the visual administration tool in AIX called?
10. Name the file server in the Amoeba OS.
11. What is the biggest difference between C64 joysticks and PC-joysticks (we are talking about the original ones that had to connect to a game port)?
12. What is the maximum line length in COBOL? (trick question)
13. Where is the main office of the Sirius Cybernetics Complaints Department located?
14. "eioio" instruction on Power. What does it do?
15. Before Borland introduced their TurboVision, which toolkit was widespread for implementing windows/ISAM-files in Turbo Pascal?
16. Why is the Unix function for creating a file called "creat" and not "create"?
17. When was SMP supported by Windows? And OS/2?
18. Which number did the Fidonet nets have in your country? (bonus point if you remember your matrix address)
19. How do you mark a block in Wordstar?
20. Which came first: Amiga, Norton Commander, or HP Laserjet?

Original Submission


«  WFIRST Approved for Development by NASA Despite Possible Cancellation
Old Fart's Quiz | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 11 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:34PM (#967147)

    thanks for the memories

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:34PM (#967148)

    As you leave, you hear behind you a sound like a forty-five degree
    angle landing on a pile of forty-five degree angles. "Oh shit! Not
    again!" you hear Mitre moan.

  • (Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Thursday March 05, @11:43PM (1 child)

    by AndyTheAbsurd (3958) on Thursday March 05, @11:43PM (#967152) Journal

    I guess I'm not an old fart, as I only know one answer without Googling, and I only know it because I worked for a bank from 2003 to 2014. (It's number 12, the COBOL question. And I know why it's a trick question...but I ain't telling.)

    --
    Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.

    • (Score: 2) by fadrian on Friday March 06, @12:00AM

      by fadrian (3194) on Friday March 06, @12:00AM (#967165) Homepage

      Well, I must be an even older fart, because I know number 6 (either that or a pervert because I know the answer to number 5). All of the rest of these seem to assume you worked with PCs rather than "real computers" during the mid-to-late eighties. Sadly, I also know the answer to number 16.

      --
      That is all.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:46PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:46PM (#967155)

    Had something to do with clothing and

    a fella named Leonard, as I recall.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:51PM (#967156)

    If you turn on bi-directional printing
      alternate lines look
    like this.
      and then this....

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:56PM (#967161)
    For years fast memory (used like RAM today) was made of tiny ferrite cores (donuts) strung on even tinier wires by tiny fingers. Core memory came in planes, takyon would love it, they were stacked in 3D!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:57PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 05, @11:57PM (#967163)

    Number Six:
    Was the character played by Patrick McGoohan in The Prisoner [wikipedia.org].

    Because memory back then was "core" memory, and "dumping core" meant copying the contents of that memory to a file if the running program aborted

    Number Nine:
    Paul is dead.

    smitty in a terminal window and smit in an x-window

    Number twelve:

    Nope. Not yet.
    IIRC, there is no maximum line length. There were, at least with punched cards maximum printable lengths, which is why continuation marks were necessary

    Number 17:
    Keith Hernandez [wikipedia.org], of course!

    With Windows NT v3.1 and OS/2 Warp v3.

    kthxbye

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @12:07AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @12:07AM (#967168)

      #9
      In graphical mode, describe what the "man" does in smit.

    • (Score: 2) by Hartree on Friday March 06, @12:24AM

      by Hartree (195) on Friday March 06, @12:24AM (#967174)

      "Keith Hernandez"

      Who's on first.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @12:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @12:23AM (#967173)

    "1. What is the advantage of unidirectional printing on a dot-matrix printer?"

    I'm guessing the bidirectional ones are faster but perhaps the unidirectional ones are cheaper and jam less?

    IIRC if the unidirectional one jammed you can often fix it by pushing the header back to its starting position because only the printer can move it in the opposite direction (can't remember if there was a way to move it in the opposite direction with the printer off?). If a bidirectional one got stuck you couldn't easily push it in either direction (did they have a way you can do that, like a lever you can push or pull, can't remember?)?

    It's been so long and I was so young when those things were around that I can't really remember.

(1)