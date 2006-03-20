Stories
Anthony Levandowski Ordered to Pay $179 Million to Google

Anthony Levandowski, the engineer and autonomous vehicle startup founder who was at the center of a trade secrets lawsuit between Uber and Waymo, has been ordered to pay $179 million to end a contract dispute over his departure from Google.

Reuters was the first to report the court order.

An arbitration panel ruled in December that Levandowski [...] had engaged in unfair competition and breached [his] contract with Google when [he] left the company to start a rival autonomous vehicle company focused on trucking, called Otto. Uber acquired Otto in 2017. A San Francisco County court confirmed Wednesday the panel’s decision.

[...]Levandowski, had disputed the ruling. The San Francisco County Superior Court denied his petition today, granting Google’s petition to hold Levandowski to the arbitration agreement under which he was liable.

[...]Levandowski personally filed today for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, stating that the presumptive $179M debt quite exceeds his assets, which he estimates at somewhere between $50M and $100M.

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Friday March 06, @03:25AM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Friday March 06, @03:25AM (#967258) Journal

    Uber, which later acquired the startup co-founded by Levandowski, indemnifies workers under its employment agreements. But Uber has said in financial filings that it expects to challenge paying the big judgment against its ex-employee Levandowski, who is fighting a federal indictment on charges of stealing trade secrets from Google.

    Uber already paid almost $10 million in the case of the other ex employee, and there is another case pending. Run, unicorn, run!

