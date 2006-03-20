from the math-is-a-language-with-its-own-grammar-and-vocabulary dept.
I-Programmer runs a story [0] which says it might not be math chops, but language skills that make a good programmer.
This makes sense, at least to me. I'm a fair coder, and can certainly count, but would not consider my math skills to be high level. As a teenager, C.L. Dogson's Symbolic Logic/Game of Logic [1] was a great read, but wading through formulas and proofs has always made me feel like a 4 year old.
To each his own. For my main "Human" language - English - I'm a pretty good communicator, and that also reflects in the dozen or so coding "dialects" I've kept up with over the years. In basic training I was surprised to test very high at language skills when I absolutely detested spanish in high school (the teacher had something to do with it) and even after living with a German gal for quite some time now have only the rudiments of that language.
This story resonated because I agree with it, coming around to thinking a good thirty years ago that programming is more of a language than a math skill - just not specifically one for a "human" language.
I treat coding like writing a story, itself a variation of the scientific method: 1) first draft, 2 revise, 3 go to 2 until the screen's output matches what's in my head as closely as possible.
So, at least in my case, language skills being much better than math skills result in a fair ability to program.
The folks at Stack Overflow [2] had a long thread on a similar subject some time back. Soylentils, what do you think?
[0] https://www.i-programmer.info/news/99/13517.html
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Game_of_Logic
[2] https://stackoverflow.com/questions/157354/is-mathematics-necessary-for-programming
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @05:29AM
I used to be very much against the notion of intelligence. I thought people were all, roughly, about the same (excepting obvious cases of mental retardation). My hypothesis for differences largely came down to motivation. But having grown up, had an opportunity to teach, as well as see what other people become as they age - I've changed my views. I now see denying the existence of inherent intelligence as logical as denying the existence of height.
So on this topic, I also always thought I was bad at languages. This was largely because I stumbled through my basic Spanish requirements in school and still don't remember much more than you could get from a Taco Bell commercial. As an adult however, I chose to try to learn Russian because I *wanted* to. And have surprisingly little difficulty picking it up well into adulthood - long past the age you're supposed to be able to easily learn languages. And it's supposed to be one of the more difficult languages.
So I ultimately suspect that their little test for language learning probably works for some loose correlation to intellectual ability. Which gets us back into programming languages. I think the only requirement for learning to code extremely well is the ability to assimilate lots of symbolic information, develop an intuitive understanding of it, and the ability to apply it in novel ways. If one were able to develop a general definition for intelligence - those characteristics would certainly end up near the top. They're also the exact characteristics that one uses for learning languages, learning math, learning engineering, and practically any other field where the primary tool is your brain.
In my opinion this also answers the article's question of 'why isn't more research being done.' Because the answer probably is "intelligence." And that word itself is borderline-taboo in the social sciences now a days. The ideal is to imagine that everybody could be a programmer, or [competent] researcher, or whatever else. Showing some trait which seems to be largely driven by a heavily biased role of the dice when you're born is simply unacceptable.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @05:29AM
Does that make me a bad programmer?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @05:30AM (2 children)
No surprise that self-absorbed geeks obsess about irrelevant minutia. Grow up.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 06, @05:37AM
Oh, my goodness! It's like a basketball fight!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @05:41AM
Spoken truly like a man who has had little to no experience with developers.
Not, not all coders think they are good. In my experience most think they're quite bad. That, somewhat paradoxically, includes a number of Googlers I've worked with. But there's a reason for that. There's no simple way to quantify coding ability, yet the differences in ability are apparent among coders when trying to achieve any specific goal. The reason most Googlers think they're bad is because there are (or at least were) are a lot of *very* good developers at Googlers, and so somebody who's in e.g. the top 5% suddenly seems quite weak when they're surrounded by people in the top 1%.
Same reason people tend to constantly underestimate their wealth. We naturally tend to move up in life as our income increases. But as you move up, you are constantly put in a situation where you're (relative to your neighbors) middle class, if not poor. A guy who just became a millionaire is going to feel quite poor if he happens to be living in West Atherton.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @05:49AM
Math is a language.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @05:52AM
Math is Language, Language is Math
Music is Language, Language is Music
Math is Music, Music is Math
In Math there is Logic
In Langauge there is Logic
In Music there is Logic
Also add the same patterns for Dance, Acting, Story Telling, Physic, Chemistry, Even the Bible or Koran or ...
Their are all expressions of human soul. A Person expressing one's thoughts.
There is good short sort story by Asminov. He wrote in 30mins while on a talk (radio?) show. Its is called "Tab A into Slot B".
There is also great music written in less time that that.
Now bacak to subject. It does not matter is how you express yourself, including programming creative... ie the SOUL is being expressed. Some are jounreymen, that work and work and work never seeing their own greatness, but we marvel at today. Norte Doma - Paris, Rhem, where ever, and yes even UNIX or zOS. Others are just THERE a BACH, PICASCO, TURING, RICHIE.
My back ground the highest flying and most likely to crash and burn were developers who were also musicians. Their passion for music for the patterns of sounds, tempos, and word play, allowed them see patterns in all other aspects. Though it was the journeymen, that made everything hold together. They both great and should be honored.
So it not language or math... it the soul being expressed.
PS: Programming for 45yrs. OLD fart get of my lawn! I have time when I was:
The high flyer designing and heading a team of 10, scratch writing multiple new systems each taking multi-year to complete.
Time being the glue holding the "world" together, like "managing" 500 printers and 300 scan guns, no one else wanted to do it.
All of us will be both in the life. Enjoy your life.