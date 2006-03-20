[...] physicists at MIT and elsewhere have for the first time characterized the strong nuclear force, and the interactions between protons and neutrons, at extremely short distances.

[...] "This is the first very detailed look at what happens to the strong nuclear force at very short distances," says Or Hen, assistant professor of physicist at MIT. "This has huge implications, primarily for neutron stars and also for the understanding of nuclear systems as a whole."

[...] Ultra-short-distance interactions between protons and neutrons are rare in most atomic nuclei. Detecting them requires pummeling atoms with a huge number of extremely high-energy electrons, a fraction of which might have a chance of kicking out a pair of nucleons (protons or neutrons) moving at high momentum -- an indication that the particles must be interacting at extremely short distances.

"To do these experiments, you need insanely high-current particle accelerators," Hen says. "It's only recently where we have the detector capability, and understand the processes well enough to do this type of work."

Hen and his colleagues looked for the interactions by mining data previously collected by CLAS[*], a house-sized particle detector at Jefferson Laboratory; the JLab accelerator produces unprecedently high intensity and high-energy beams of electrons. The CLAS detector was operational from 1988 to 2012, and the results of those experiments have since been available for researchers to look through for other phenomena buried in the data.

In their new study, the researchers analyzed a trove of data, amounting to some quadrillion electrons hitting atomic nuclei in the CLAS detector. The electron beam was aimed at foils made from carbon, lead, aluminum, and iron, each with atoms of varying ratios of protons to neutrons. When an electron collides with a proton or neutron in an atom, the energy at which it scatters away is proportional to the energy and momentum of the corresponding nucleon.

[...] With this general approach, the team looked through the quadrillion electron collisions and managed to isolate and calculate the momentum of several hundred pairs of high-momentum nucleons. Hen likens these pairs to "neutron star droplets," as their momentum, and their inferred distance between each other, is similar to the extremely dense conditions in the core of a neutron star.