from the coffee++ dept.
Caffeine boosts problem-solving ability but not creativity, study indicates:
"In Western cultures, caffeine is stereotypically associated with creative occupations and lifestyles, from writers and their coffee to programmers and their energy drinks, and there's more than a kernel of truth to these stereotypes," wrote Darya Zabelina, assistant professor of psychology and first author of the study recently published in the journal Consciousness and Cognition.
While the cognitive benefits of caffeine -- increased alertness, improved vigilance, enhanced focus and improved motor performance -- are well established, she said, the stimulant's affect on creativity is less known.
In the paper, Zabelina differentiates "convergent" from "divergent" thinking. The former is defined as seeking a specific solution to a problem, for example, the "correct" answer. The latter is characterized by idea generation where a large set of apt, novel or interesting responses would be suitable. Caffeine was shown to improve convergent thinking in the study, while consuming it had no significant impact on divergent thinking.
Journal Reference:
Darya L. Zabelina, Paul J. Silvia. Percolating ideas: The effects of caffeine on creative thinking and problem solving. Consciousness and Cognition, 2020; 79: 102899 DOI: 10.1016/j.concog.2020.102899
I wonder if she drank coffee to help her come up with that conclusion?
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Friday March 06, @08:05PM
So people all hopped up on caffeine are better at concentrating? Maybe temporarily, but man, when they don't get their fix, they're useless.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday March 06, @08:13PM
You have to add absinthe to your espresso if you want creativity. Everyone knows that.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 06, @08:13PM
I've seen plenty of engineers and programmers who drink coffee and keep their trusty thermoses and mugs at the ready on their desks, but I have never in my many years in the 'biz seen a scientist, physicist, engineer, or programmer drink a fucking "energy drink."
Who I have seen drink energy drinks in the 'biz, though, are low-level and mid-level nonwhite technicians -- the kind who drive old Preludes and have unpronounceable names and vapes the size of beer cans belching blueberry-flavored juice vapor.