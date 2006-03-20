The UK proposed making users visiting porn sites prove they were 18. The government abandoned the plan in October after a series of major technical issues.

The Australian report said three "crucial factors" needed to be sorted out to succeed where the UK scheme failed.

These included ensuring a level playing field for regulation, making age verification easy for consumers to use and raising public awareness of the need for age verification.

[...]Advocacy group Collective Shout said UK research found 28 per cent [of] children aged 11 to 12 had seen pornography online. In the 15 to 16 age group, the number jumped to 65 per cent.