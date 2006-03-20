Stories
DuckDuckGo Created a Giant List of Domains Used to Track You Online

posted by martyb on Friday March 06, @11:32PM
from the time-to-update-your-hosts-file dept.
Security

aristarchus writes:

Gizmodo reports:

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

The idea behind Tracker Radar, first reported by CNET, is to share the data DuckDuckGo has collected to create a better set of tracker blockers. DuckDuckGo says that the majority of existing tracker data falls into two types: block lists and in-browser tracker identification. The issue is the former relies on crowd-sourcing and manual maintenance. The latter is difficult to scale and also can be potentially abused due to the fact it's generating a list based on your actual browsing habits. Tracker Radar supposedly gets around some of these issues by looking at the most common cross-site trackers and including a host of information about their behavior, things like prevalence, fingerprinting, cookies, and privacy policies, among other considerations.

See DuckDuckGo's Tracker Radar GitHub page for the list and other tools.

Obligatory alt-aristarchus comment: If it walks like a duckduckgo, and it quacks like a duckduckgo, it's got privacy like a duckduckgo! Thanks, Google!





  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @12:04AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @12:04AM (#967724)

    Love grilled duck - it's like grilled chicken with bacon on top.

    I hear Peking Duck is pretty good, too, though seems extravant waste just to eat the skin, but whatever.

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @12:34AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @12:34AM (#967733)

    On the github page:

    "Sorry, we had to truncate this directory to 1,000 files. 4,326 entries were omitted from the list."

    Putting a tracking block list on a service controlled by Redmond is probably not a reliable place to host it. Perhaps it should be mirrored in a few dozen places, with validation hashes to it can be checked across multiple sites for continuity. Not complaining, but this is the sort of thing that attracts vendor abuse.

    Thanks!

(1)