Deep-pocketed fans of historical computing gear, take note: a fully functional Apple-1 computer is going under the hammer, with a guide price of $300,000.

The sale, which is currently live, is being run by the Boston-based RR Auction. The lot consists of the computer, which dates back to 1976, as well as a handful of compatible peripherals from the period including a keyboard, monitor and cassette interface.

Jobs and Wozniak produced the Apple-1 in two distinct batches: the first used the MOS 6502 microprocessors, while the second used a white ceramic Synertek C6502 CPU, and landed with a few cosmetic differences, with the capacitors coming in an all-yellow cladding.

The latter is rarer. Much rarer.

Known as the "NTI model" due to a marking on the logic board, it's believed that only two examples still exist. And this is the model that RR Auction has under the hammer.