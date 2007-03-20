Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

One for the Super Rich Fanbois: Ultra-Rare Functional Apple-1 Computer Goes on Auction

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 07, @11:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the grab-mom's-credit-card dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

One for the super rich fanbois: Ultra-rare functional Apple-1 computer goes on auction:

Deep-pocketed fans of historical computing gear, take note: a fully functional Apple-1 computer is going under the hammer, with a guide price of $300,000.

The sale, which is currently live, is being run by the Boston-based RR Auction. The lot consists of the computer, which dates back to 1976, as well as a handful of compatible peripherals from the period including a keyboard, monitor and cassette interface.

Jobs and Wozniak produced the Apple-1 in two distinct batches: the first used the MOS 6502 microprocessors, while the second used a white ceramic Synertek C6502 CPU, and landed with a few cosmetic differences, with the capacitors coming in an all-yellow cladding.

The latter is rarer. Much rarer.

Known as the "NTI model" due to a marking on the logic board, it's believed that only two examples still exist. And this is the model that RR Auction has under the hammer.

Original Submission


«  How Drones Can Hear Walls: Mathematicians Show that Sound Can be Used to Locate Flat Surfaces
One for the Super Rich Fanbois: Ultra-Rare Functional Apple-1 Computer Goes on Auction | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.