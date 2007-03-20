Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Apple’s New App Store Policies Fight Spam and Abuse but Also Allow Ads in Notifications

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 07, @06:26PM   Printer-friendly
from the everyone-loves-ads! dept.
Mobile Software Techonomics

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Apple's new App Store policies fight spam and abuse but also allow ads in notifications:

Earlier this week, Apple notified app developers of a revised set of App Store review guidelines—the rules by which Apple curates its iOS/iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and macOS App Stores.

Among many other things, the revised rules expand the definition of what constitutes a spam app, clarify that developers are able to use push notifications to serve ads to users (provided users explicitly opt in to them), and limit submissions of certain types apps to trusted organizations in regulated or sensitive industries.

The most controversial of these changes has been the clear statement that developers can serve ads to users via push notifications. At one point in the past, Apple's guidelines stated that push notifications "should not be used for advertising, promotions, or direct marketing purposes or to send sensitive personal or confidential information." Now the guidelines state:

Push Notifications must not be required for the app to function, and should not be used to send sensitive personal or confidential information. Push Notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing purposes unless customers have explicitly opted in to receive them via consent language displayed in your app's UI, and you provide a method in your app for a user to opt out from receiving such messages.

Pixel Envy's Nick Heer noted that Apple was already failing to enforce the original language, so this seems like capitulation to what some developers have been doing for a while, perhaps in response to difficulty policing this consistently. Heer also points out that there is not currently a pre-baked way for developers to sort between types of notifications, so the "you provide a method in your app for a user to opt out from receiving such messages" language may still curb some of this behavior.

Original Submission


«  An Iron-Clad Asteroid
Apple’s New App Store Policies Fight Spam and Abuse but Also Allow Ads in Notifications | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 07, @06:27PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Saturday March 07, @06:27PM (#967945) Journal

    App Store Guidelines ban police-spotting apps, raise bar on dating apps and more [techcrunch.com]

    The revised rule (section 1.4.4.) now says that Apple will reject apps “used to commit or attempt to commit crimes of any kind by helping users evade law enforcement,” in addition to the existing language.

    As you may recall, Apple last year got into hot water over its decision to reject a crowdsourced mapping app, HKmap, that was being used by Hong Kong pro-democracy protestors to evade police. Initially, the app had been approved, but was pulled a day after Apple was criticized by Chinese state media who said the app allowed “rioters…to go on violent acts.”

    The app had allowed users to crowdsource information like the location of police, the use of tear gas and other details about the protests, which were added to a regularly updated map. In a statement, Apple said it removed the app when it learned it was used to “target and ambush police.”

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(1)