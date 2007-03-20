Stories
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Electric cars may not get cuter than the Microlino 2.0 - Roadshow:

The Iso Isetta is one of numerous cult classic cars the 20th century bestowed on us. Quickly, it earned the nickname "bubble car" due to, well, the fact it kind of looks like a bubble.

Now, it's poised for a return, thanks to Switzerland's Micro Mobility. The company previously revealed its intentions to create a new, electric version of the bubble car back in 2016, but on Wednesday, the Microlino 2.0 debuted.

[...] As the company continues to ready the electric bubble car for production, the price holds firm. Those who place a reservation will pay roughly $13,500 for the car when it's ready for delivery. Easily, I could see this challenging the Citroen Ami in Europe as long as Micro Mobility puts together a quality car. We should see the first cars ready for customers in 2021.

Wikipedia entry for the original Isetta "Bubble Car"

  Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @08:58PM

    Build an electric car and put Ford Pinto shell on it.

