No Joy for All You Rover McRoverface Fans: NASA's Next Mars Bot is Christened Perseverance

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 07, @11:08PM
No joy for all you Rover McRoverface fans: NASA's next Mars bot is christened Perseverance:

NASA's latest Martian rover, due to launch in July and being assembled right now, finally has a name: Perseverance.

The moniker was chosen by Alexander Mather, a seventh-grade student – that's Year 8 in England and Wales, or 11 to 13 years old, depending on where you are – at Braddock Secondary School in Virginia. Mather, who won NASA's "Name the Rover" to well, name the rover, was visited on Thursday by Thomas Zurbuchen, a top brass at the US space agency.

[...] "Alex's entry captured the spirit of exploration," gushed Zurbuchen in announcing the Martian robot's name.

"Alex and his classmates are the Artemis Generation, and they're going to be taking the next steps into space that lead to Mars. That inspiring work will always require perseverance. We can't wait to see that nameplate on Mars."

