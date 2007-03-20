from the facial-tissue-sales-will-plummet dept.
Amazon is reportedly working to find a cure for the common cold
Amazon disrupted the books, grocery, and shipping business, and now it's set its sights on viral infections. The tech company has apparently tasked a team of employees to research and develop a cure for the common cold, a CNBC report indicates today. Under an effort called "Project Gesundheit," three people familiar with the effort tell CNBC that Amazon is specifically looking to develop a vaccine that would stave off cold infections. This small team exists under the broader Grand Challenge group within Amazon, CNBC says.
This is not a coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) story. Do not discuss the coronavirus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @01:41AM
Im sorry, I don't understand your question.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by EvilSS on Sunday March 08, @01:50AM (5 children)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 08, @01:55AM (4 children)
Yup. And, one vaccine isn't going to protect you from all the many viruses that can cause colds. Even IF they were to succesfully inoculate you against the ten most common, you'd still catch cold. Maybe less frequently, but it's still going to happen.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_cold [wikipedia.org]
The end move in politics is always to pick up a gun. -- Buckminster Fuller
(Score: 3, Touché) by BK on Sunday March 08, @02:05AM (2 children)
So the first step is to kill all the rhinos. I guess we’re well on our way.
...but you HAVE heard of me.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Hartree on Sunday March 08, @02:15AM (1 child)
"So the first step is to kill all the rhinos."
Vaccinate the chubby unicorns?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @02:35AM
Well the Rhinoceros is the closest thing to a unicorn that exists so I guess curing the rhino virus would be the closest thing to curing the common cold?
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Sunday March 08, @02:18AM
I thought immunity to everything [bigthink.com] was common in Arkansas?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @02:11AM
Immediately after Amazon (allegedly) cures the common cold, Amazon employees will lose all of their sick day benefits. Then the rest of the corporate world will follow the leader and declare sick days to be obsolete.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @02:20AM (1 child)
You do not talk about coronavirus.
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Sunday March 08, @02:35AM
The takyon Tautology > The Kobayashi Maru